Is Nick Jolly Based on Nichole Jolly’s Real Husband? Are Jordan and Logan Jolly Based on Her Real Kids?

Helmed by Jozua Malherbe, Lifetime’s ‘Faith in the Flames’ follows a single day in the life of Nichole Jolly, a practicing nurse in Paradise, California, who finds herself in the path of a huge wildfire blazing through the town. As everyone flees for safety, Nichole boldly stays back to protect her patients and safely transport them away, but in the process finds herself in the dead center of a vicious firestorm. With her chances of making it out alive dropping by the second, Nichole has to simultaneously save lives and carve out a way for everyone’s escape. Parallel to her arc in this survival drama movie, we also follow her husband, Nick, who tries to rescue her with their two children, Logan and Jordan. However, before long, their journey too turns into a battle for survival, where every choice has the potential to decide their fate.

Nick Jordan is a Reimagined Version of Nichole’s Husband in Real Life

The character of Nick Jolly in ‘Faith in the Flames’ is based on Nichole Jolly’s real-life husband, Nicholas “Nic” Jolly. While not much is publicly available about his private life as of writing, we know that Nic, just like Nichole, studied in Paradise High School, which is likely where the two met. From there, Nic began his career in construction work, eventually founding his own company in Paradise, named Jolly Constructions. Following their marriage, Nichole and Nic welcomed Jordan into their lives in 2006, followed by their second son, Logan, a few years later. Sometime after that, they also began fostering their niece, Lilly, continuing their dreamy life on a ranch in Paradise.

On November 8, 2018, the day the Camp Fire started, Nic was presumably at work when he got a phone call from Nichole, who said she was stuck in the middle of a firestorm on her way to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. Shocked, he immediately volunteered to come and get her, but the two-lane road was already packed with stuck cars, and the rising flames made it effectively impossible for Nic to reach out. At one point, Nichole believed that she would die in the fire and called her husband on the phone, expressing her hopelessness. This moment is creatively portrayed in the movie, and while it is true that Nichole later bravely walked out of her vehicle and eventually reconnected with her family, Nick’s arc on-screen is largely fictionalized. In reality, Nic, along with his and Nichole’s two children, made it out of the fire safely and reunited with Nichole around 5 pm the same day.

In the aftermath of the Camp Fire, Nic, through Jolly Constructions, helped rebuild much of Paradise, joining volunteers and other construction workers to help the town start from scratch. Along with Nichole, he also hosted a GoFundMe page and a PayPal account, expressing how new and difficult this move was for the family. While the Jollys lost their house to the fire, they managed to rebuild it with support from the community, and live there as of writing. Nic is a family man through and through, and continues to make cherishable memories with them, be it through rodeo trips, fishing, or raising their pets and farm animals together.

The Real-Life Jordan and Logan Continue to Make Their Parents Proud

Just like Nichole and Nick, the characters of Jordan and Logan in the movie are on-screen renditions of the real Logan and Jordan Jolly. While the characters do share their names with Nichole’s real-life children, much of their arc in the movie is fictional in nature. Both Jordan and Logan survived the Camp Fire in 2018, and supported their parents and the larger community in rebuilding after the tragedy. Jordan graduated from high school in 2023 and continues to be passionate about football and dirt-bike racing. As of writing, he is in a happy relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Olivia Carney, who was formerly a cheerleader while studying at Paradise High School.

Jordan’s younger brother, Logan, is still in Paradise High School as of writing, and also shares his father’s love for fishing. Aside from excelling at school and catching big fish all by himself, Logan flexes his great photography skills, especially when it comes to capturing starry nighttime skies. Reportedly, he has also tried his hand at the silver dollar fair, for which he has been raising a hog. Alongside his curriculum, he also shows interest in the Future Farmers of America chapter of Paradise High School, reiterating how Nichole and Nic’s two sons both have a bright future ahead of them.

