Where to Stream South Park: Post Covid Part 2? When Will it Air?

‘South Park‘ is an animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone that revolves around the exploits of four boys Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, who reside in the titular small town. The adult comedy originated from a Christmas Special and has gone on to become a beloved franchise across the globe. It is known for its dark and profane humor that takes to task various themes and subject material through the simplicity of its characters.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the makers of the show decided to bring their unique perspective to the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film titled ‘South Park Post Covid,’ written and directed by Trey Parker is the first entry in a series of recently announced movies in the popular franchise. The story is set roughly forty years in the future and follows Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny’s efforts of saving their friendship after being separated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the first film ending with the promise of more adventures and the return of fan-favorite characters, viewers must be curious to find out more about the second installment. The sequel titled ‘South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid’ is all set to grace our screens, and here’s when and how you can watch it online!

South Park Post Covid Part 2 Release Date and Time

‘South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid’ is slated for release on December 16, 2021, at 3 am EST. The second installment is set to premiere merely a month after the first part and will continue the storyline created in the first film.

In the movie, following the death of Kenny, his friends, Stan, Kyle, and Eric, are forced to set aside their differences and figure out the mechanics of time travel. They attempt to travel back in time in a bid to stop the Covid-19 pandemic from ever happening in the first place and, in turn, save Kenny’s life. However, their confrontation with Victor Chaos will completely change their perspective on their audacious plan.

Where to Watch South Park Post Covid Part 2 Online?

‘South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid’ will become available exclusively on Paramount+. The film falls in a series of original content in the ‘South Park’ franchise being solely created for the platform. Therefore, you will need a subscription to the service to stream the movie online. Another option to watch the film is by subscribing to the Paramount+ add-on on Amazon Prime Video.

In case you haven’t had the time to watch the first installment, you can do so by streaming it on either of the services. To watch ‘South Park Post Covid’ on Paramount+, head here. If you have already subscribed to the service through Amazon Prime Video, you can watch the first part here. Both Paramount+ and the Amazon Prime Video add-on can be accessed with a 7-day free trial offered to new subscribers. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best South Park Episodes