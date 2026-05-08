Is Sowell Bay a Real Town? Is Sowell Bay Aquarium a Real Place?

In Netflix’s ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures,’ an octopus named Marcellus ponders the beauty and flaws of humanity from the aquarium tank in which he is trapped. The main focus of his attention is the museum cleaner named Tova, whose life is changed after the arrival of a young man named Cameron. Both are going through a difficult time in their lives, and initially, their different personalities keep them at odds with one another. However, Marcellus is more perceptive than any human around and knows that they can actually help each other. Thus, the small town of Sowell Bay, and particularly the aquarium, where the lives of the three creatures intersect, becomes an important element of the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Sowell Bay and the Aquarium are Brought to Life by Real Locations

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ is a fictional story based on the novel of the same name by Shelby Van Pelt. The author set the story in a fictional town of Sowell Bay, which, according to the book, is located in the Puget Sound region in the state of Washington. However, when it came to filming the movie, the cast and crew turned towards Vancouver and its nearby towns in British Columbia, Canada. Particularly, the town of Deep Cove was used to create Sowell Bay, which serves as the lifelong home of Tova. The locations, like Panorama Park and Cates Park, were used to create the quaint vibe of the small town, where everyone knows everyone, leading to a strong sense of community.

For the Sowell Bay Aquarium, the team used the Deep Cove Yacht Club, located at 4420 Gallant Avenue, for the exterior shots. For the interior scenes, particularly the ones featuring Marcellus, the octopus, the filmmakers used the Vancouver Aquarium, located at 845 Avison Way in Stanley Park. Meanwhile, several locations in Lion’s Bay were also used to infuse charm in the fictional town. The Lion’s Bay Store and Cafe was used to film scenes featuring Ethan’s store, where he usually meets Tova, whom he almost daily visits to buy her things, and Cameron, whom he takes under his wing to build a life in the town.

Additionally, other places like Lions Bay, Maple Ridge, and Steveston Village were used to expand the location, giving it more character. All of these places were chosen keeping in mind the rainy, somewhat gloomy setting of Sowell Bay in Van Pelt’s novel. She had set the story in the Puget Sound region due to her own history of living in the Washington area and loving its natural elements. Recreating that atmosphere was integral to the story of Tova, Cameron, and Marcellus, reflecting their own tormented emotional state, while also presenting a ray of hope through a tight-knit community that is always there for them.

Read More: Where Was Remarkably Bright Creatures Filmed? All Shooting Locations