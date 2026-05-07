Where Was Remarkably Bright Creatures Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the eponymous novel written by Shelby Van Pelt, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ stars Sally Field as an elderly widow named Tova Sullivan, who works the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium in Washington State. Battling grief after the disappearance of her son three decades ago, she leads a solitary and disciplined life that takes a sharp turn when she bonds with a giant Pacific octopus, Marcellus, in the aquarium. Not only does the octopus possess a sharp mind, but it also has a sarcastic sense of humor. As time passes by and Tova tends to his tank each night, they form a deep and unlikely friendship.

Another friendship brews between Tova and an adrift young man who is passing through the small town in search of his lost father. Through the friendships, Marcellus aims to find answers regarding Tova’s son’s disappearance and heal the elderly woman’s heart. Meanwhile, Tova embarks on a mission to find the young man’s father. Helmed by Olivia Newman, the mystery drama movie is set in a small town in Washington State, primarily in and around the fictional aquarium that shapes the destinies of the three central characters.

Remarkably Bright Creatures Filming Locations

Production on ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ took place across British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver, Lions Bay, and Maple Ridge. According to reports, principal photography for the heartwarming film commenced in early March 2025 and wrapped up in over a month around mid-April of the same year. The visual effects producer, Taylor W. Rockwell, shared his experience of being on set with the rest of the cast and crew members. He stated, “It was a gift to work on this movie with such an incredibly talented and collaborative crew. The stars aligned on this one, I’ll never forget it.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ was predominantly taped in the port city of Vancouver in the westernmost province of British Columbia. A portion of the scenes set at the Sowell Bay Aquarium was filmed in the Vancouver Aquarium, located at 845 Avison Way in Stanley Park. The marine science center is home to thousands of aquatic species displayed through immersive indoor and outdoor exhibits. The team also visited the neighborhood of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, where they filmed at Deep Cove Yacht Club. Situated at 4420 Gallant Avenue, the venue was transformed into the Sowell Bay Aquarium.

Interestingly, the production team recorded a real-life Giant Pacific Octopus named Agnetha at the Vancouver Aquarium to include footage of her interchangeably with the CGI octopus. Applauding the work of the visual effects team, the director, Olivia Newman, told WTHR, “They did such an incredible job. They spent hours and hours filming Agnetha, and everything that their CGI octopus does in the movie is based on real footage from an actual octopus, whether it was Agnetha or octopus that they found footage of online, so that any behaviors were based on realistic octopus movements, and they really knocked it out of the park.”

Other Locations in British Columbia

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ also traveled to other regions of the province of British Columbia. For instance, they set up camp in the small residential community of Lions Bay, situated between Vancouver and Squamish. The city of Maple Ridge also reportedly served as a minor filming destination for the Olivia Newman directorial. During a conversation with Animation Scoop, the director, Olivia Newman, shared the challenges of filming the scenes featuring the octopus.

She revealed, “We had a couple of different puppets built. One that was an exact replica in terms of size and color, mostly for our lighting reference for our cinematographer that we could put into the tank, that we could put under the table, anywhere we needed to have that kind of lighting reference. And then we also had a more malleable puppet that was weighted to feel the same weight as the octopus for the moments where Sally had to actually pick him up and move him into a bucket or kind of be manhandling the octopus.”

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