Where Was Mother Mary Filmed? All Shooting Locations

‘Mother Mary’ stars Anne Hathaway as the iconic titular pop star who is looking forward to making her comeback after a break. As her new tour approaches, she reunites with her former best friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel). In search of a new dress for her new tour, Mother Mary takes help from Sam. Over time, the two women begin a psychosexual affair that has the tendency to change the pop star’s life for better or for worse. Written and directed by David Lowery, the psychological thriller movie also features Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Alba Baptista. The enthralling tale unfolds in big concert arenas, green rooms, and rehearsal rooms, with the dark undertones of the visuals reflecting the narrative’s darker themes.

Mother Mary Filming Locations

Production on ‘Mother Mary’ was conducted primarily in Germany, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to reports, principal photography for the David Lowery directorial got underway in May 2023. Despite the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the production was allowed to continue filming. After about 14 months of shooting, it was wrapped up in July 2024. Anne Hathaway, who portrays the titular character, took to social media to announce the conclusion of the production. She stated, “Just wrapped David Lowery’s #MotherMary, one of the most extraordinary, transformative experiences I have ever had… To our brilliant cast and crew-especially the incandescent @michaelacoel – thank you for making it so epic and unforgettable.”

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

To paint the visual canvas of ‘Mother Mary,’ the production team settled on Germany. Several locations in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the western part of the country served as filming sites for the psychological thriller movie. Some sequences were taped in Bonn, the former capital of Germany as well as the birthplace of the legendary composer Beethoven. In particular, the cast and crew visited Kunst!Rasen Bonn, the iconic open-air concert venue nestled by the scenic Rhine River. Several important scenes were also shot at Burg Adendorf, the historic 14th-century moated castle at Burg Adendorf 1 in Wachtberg.

It doubled as Sam’s workplace, a dark barn located in the English countryside. The barn in the castle served as a stage for multiple dance and séance sequences. To make the space feel more claustrophobic and intense, the crew divided the room into zones and covered the lighter-toned walls. They also built several sets inside the barn, such as Sam’s bedroom, where she first encounters the supernatural. Most of the concert scenes in ‘Mother Mary’ were reportedly also filmed on a soundstage at a film studio in or around North Rhine-Westphalia.

The barn’s rustic wood beams at Burg Adendorf were also used to echo throughout a 360-degree mirrored dressing room. The wood beams were built to fill the backdrop of the protagonist’s journey in a hotel room, while the same wood-plank flooring was done over the barn’s ground in front of the hotel room, connecting them thematically. The exterior shots of Sam’s house were recorded at a different castle, Burg Müddersheim, in the municipality of Vettweiß. Other movies and TV shows that feature North Rhine-Westphalia locales are ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ ‘Dead of Winter,’ ‘Cuckoo,’ ‘American Sweatshop,’ ‘Paranoid,’ and ‘Wild Republic.’

Read More: Where is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Filmed?