11 Best Fashion and Modeling Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Be it on the ramp or during social occasions, fashion plays a pivotal role in the lives of people. Fashion is also one of the most important aspects of global cultural diversity. Whether it is skirts, suits, sarees, shorts, or indigenous outfits, fashion represents different truths. It is more than just an attire, as it can become symbolic, political, and even controversial. Modeling is a competitive profession that requires grace, personality, and sacrifice.

In the world of glitz and glamour, they have their own mountains to climb and tough standards to fulfill. The convergence of fashion and modeling leads to revolutionary changes, which define trends that reflect the spirit of the times. While drama movies like ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ have given cinema lovers a deeper understanding of the complexities of fashion in the modern era, here are other films and shows streaming on Netflix that delve into the world of fashion and modeling, offering different perspectives.

11. Bling Empire: New York (2023)

‘Bling Empire: New York’ revolves around the lives of several Asian-American individuals, who are part of NYC’s elite social circles. A spinoff series of ‘Bling Empire,’ the reality show chronicles the experiences of Dorothy Wang, Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Nam Laks, and other rich Asian-American women as they move around expensive spaces of fashion and culture. Their fashion choices are integral to the narrative, which also sheds light on their love lives and secrets. Written by Qiydaar Foster, the Netflix series is characterized by humorous moments, press coverage, fashion events, and expensive tastes. The show gives the viewers different perspectives on elite fashion and what it takes to impress those with high standards. It engrossingly paints a vivid picture of the convergence of fashion and ambition in a competitive world. You can watch it here.

10. Say Yes to the Dress (2007-)

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ focuses on the efforts of several brides to get the wedding dress of their dreams. The reality series takes place in Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan, where customers and store managers discuss the various possibilities surrounding bridal dresses. The major elements of the TLC show are the negotiations between the to-be-brides, their friends and family, store fitters, and sales associates. With the store offering hundreds of varieties, the women find it difficult to choose the dress that truly speaks to them. We get glimpses of Randy Fenoli, Dorothy Silver, Audrey Pisani, and others as they navigate the store’s operations, tackle challenges, and manage demanding customers. Directed by Anna Park and others, the show is a grounded portrayal of the fashion tastes of people and the price they are willing to pay for them. It is available on Netflix.

9. Bling Empire (2021-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ delves into the elite lives of rich East and Southeast Asian Americans in LA. The reality series follows Cherie Chan, Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, and other wealthy individuals as they ride into town with their classy and complex fashion. Their dresses are a significant part of their lifestyle, providing them with a sense of belonging in elite circles. The show also portrays the challenges of their lifestyle and what it takes to maintain it. We see instances of misunderstandings, relationship troubles, and other factors that disrupt the lives of the wealthy. At the core of the show is the fashion sense of the individuals who are vital parts of LA’s empire of bling and glamour. Written by Qiydaar Foster, the series can be streamed here.

8. Glamorous (2023)

In ‘Glamorous,’ a make-up artist named Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) faces the ups and downs of the fashion industry by taking up a job at a fashion brand called Glamorous by Madolyn, owned by Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall), a legend of the industry and a make-up mogul. As a gender non-conforming queer person, Marco explores the benefits and drawbacks of the demanding industry through conversations with colleagues and customers. Netflix’s comedy-drama series navigates Marco’s love life, identity, workplace dynamics, and ambitions. As the brand faces its own challenges in a competitive world, the employees, including Marco, have to give it their all to achieve success. Created by Jordon Nardino, the show can be found on Netflix.

7. Victoria Beckham (2025)

‘Victoria Beckham’ is a documentary series that explores the various challenges faced by fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham, as she prepares for a major show at the Paris Fashion Week. The show chronicles important moments in her life, including her days as a singer in the band “Spice Girls,” and her foray into the fashion industry. We see moments from her personal life, especially her relationship with her husband, David Beckham, a former soccer player. She gives her perspectives through interviews and footage as she faces uncertainty and doubt. The narrative also deals with her media image and the impact it has had on her. With the Paris event drawing closer, Victoria faces uphill battles with the support of her husband and children. The Netflix show is streaming here.

6. The Fabulous (2022)

‘The Fabulous’ tells the story of Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin), who pursues her dreams in the fashion industry. Netflix’s Korean drama series follows Pyo Ji-eun as she navigates the positives and negatives of the fashion world as a public relations manager of a luxury brand. She also deals with her romantic feelings for a photographer named Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho). The narrative also explores the stories of a fashion designer named Joseph and Ye Seon-Ho, a supermodel. Representing different skills within the same industry, these young individuals may realize that following dreams in the fashion world is not easy. Through fashion shows, elite events, industrial challenges, and personal insecurities, they have to brave it all to succeed. Created by Kim Jeong-hyeon, Kim Ji-hee, and Im Jin-sun, it can be found on Netflix.

5. Geek Girl (2024-)

Based on Holly Smale’s eponymous novel, ‘Geek Girl’ is the tale of high school student Harriet Manners (Emily Carey), who considers herself a geek. Her social awkwardness makes her school life chaotic. While filming a funny video, she is spotted by people from the modeling industry who give her an opportunity to become a model. With no prior experience in fashion, she dares to enter the industry and becomes a model. However, her personality and her romantic interests in Nick Park (Liam Woodrum) challenge her in unexpected ways.

In an industry where people are expected to fit in, Harriet attempts to forge her own style and future. Created by Holly Smale and Jessica Ruston, Netflix’s drama show is a poignant navigation of liberation, identity, ambition, and the various aspects of the fashion and modeling industries. You may enjoy the British series here.

4. Girlboss (2017)

‘Girlboss’ is the hilarious and chaotic story of Sophia Marlowe (Britt Robertson), a young girl who knows how to sell products online by rebranding them. She uses this skill to sell ordinary clothes for higher prices. Her initial success is challenged when prices start to fall, and market forces work against her. To challenge the existing market conditions, she decides to build her own brand and employ passionate individuals.

Netflix’s comedy series also explores her love life and other personal challenges as she strives to build her own legacy in a world dominated by image-making. As the fashion industry undergoes rapid changes, Sophia finds herself at the center of it all. Based on Sophia Amoruso’s autobiography ‘#Girlboss,’ the show is a layered take on ambition, the realities of the fashion world, and the consumer psyche. The wild and exciting Kay Cannon creation is streaming on Netflix.

3. Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (2019-)

‘Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ is a reality competition series that provides a unique opportunity to young minds. It seeks to find Britain’s next star makeup artist through professional and creative challenges. Makeup and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner serve as judges of the competition. Each season follows ten aspiring makeup artists who face various tasks and challenges designed to test their skills at a professional level. They also live and work together in this process, which places them in a competitive environment filled with passion and tension. The judging panel works diligently to select the best artists for a brighter future. The final winner of BBC Three’s reality television competition series is awarded a highly beneficial contract to work alongside some of the world’s most prominent figures in the makeup industry. The Michael Fraser creation can be streamed here.

2. Next in Fashion (2020-2023)

Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ revolves around the lives of several fashion designers seeking to find their voice within the industry. Their dreams get a unique stage as they get the opportunity to feature in a fashion design competition hosted by fashion designer Tan France and model Gigi Hadid. They are given resources and space to work with, and have to design bold and unapologetic clothes for the modern world. The competition expects them to be original and produce over-the-top dresses to impress judges. They also have the chance to secure a significant amount of money if they have the right talent. The reality show is available on Netflix.

1. Halston (2021)

‘Halston’ navigates the complex life history of Halston (Ewan McGregor), who pursues a life of success, fame, and pleasure. He becomes a fashion icon, defining a generation of American style, and builds a business out of his sheer will, while also handling the dark side of fame. Netflix’s biographical drama series, based on the book ‘Simply Halston’ by Steven Gaines, is a poignant exploration of destiny, ambition, and talent in the world of fashion.

Told from Halston’s perspective, the narrative sheds light on his early years, corporate deals, and his domination of the industry in the 1970s and 1980s. As his ambitions take hold of him, he is forced to face difficult questions and also find his place among his loved ones. When Halston’s life spirals out of control in the claustrophobic spaces of the corporate world, he must find the strength to redeem himself at any cost. The Sharr White creation can be enjoyed here.

