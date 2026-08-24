Cheerleading is an exciting sport. Usually, people think of it as simply a tool to cheer the players of some other game. It might have started that way, but cheerleading has become something better today. It has become a sport in itself and closely connects with gymnastics, which then follows a close relationship with dance. This way, cheerleading is not just about shouting slogans and reciting the letters of the team’s name. It is about dedication, strength, and talent. If you are interested in cheerleading or like to watch films that indulge in athletics and gymnastics, Netflix offers a wide range of stories in the genre to keep you entertained.

7. Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019)

Lifetime’s ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’ follows Vicky (Maiara Walsh), a 31-year-old woman who is frustrated with her job at an outlet store, a demanding mother, and a useless boyfriend. Her dream of becoming a popular student was butchered long ago after she dropped out of high school. Upon being denied joining night school and earning a degree by her mom, she steals a co-worker’s ID, reinvents herself as Caitlyn, and enrolls at the local high school as an 18-year-old. She then becomes a part of the cheerleading squad, just like she wanted to, and even makes a new boyfriend. Unfortunately, with a new identity comes new problems, as Vicky has to invent lies as Caitlyn while speaking to her peers and as herself at home to her real boyfriend and mom. These lies culminate in a tragedy that threatens Vicky’s future. Directed by Christie Will, ‘Identity Theft of a Cheerleader’ can be streamed here.

6. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (2024)

Expectations, challenges, politics, success, failure, rejoicing, embarrassment, heartbreak, pain (both physical and psychological), passion, purpose; the list goes on and on for the women of DCC. Created by Greg Whiteley, the seven-episode series offers a BTS look at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a cheerleading franchise that has been pumping up Dallas Cowboys players and fans since 1961. The series documents the journey and personal stories of the divas who perform at all Cowboys home games at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, in front of over 90,000 fans- right from their training to the NFL Season. You can watch ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ here.

5. Rebel Cheer Squad – A Get Even Series (2022 – 2023)

‘Rebel Cheer Squad,’ a British series created by Holly Phillips, puts a vibrant twist on the traditional cheerleader narrative. This teen thriller follows a trio of spirited cheerleaders (played by Amelia Brooks, Lashay Anderson, and Ashling O’Shea) at an elite private school who rekindle their classmates’ anti-bullying club. Embracing their unique blend of athleticism and resilience, the main characters channel their energy into combating various injustices. As cheerleaders with a mission, they prove that strength, unity, and spirited determination can make a difference, reshaping the typical cheerleader image in a captivating story of empowerment and justice. You may watch the show here.

4. Step Sisters (2018)

A single person never wins competitions. There is always a team involved. Even for sports, like gymnastics, that involve a single person to compete, there is a team of coaches and trainers and people who act as motivating figures in their lives. Jamilah (Megalyn Echikunwoke) knows the importance of teamwork. She knows the importance of a lot of things, that’s why she’s one of the best students in her school. She has an excellent reputation with the dean; she is the president of her sorority and has ambitious plans for her future. And the cherry on the top is her excellence at step dancing. However, upholding the institution’s name isn’t just hers to have. When a group of girls spoils that reputation, Jamilah is forced to train them and win a competition in step dancing. ‘Step Sisters’ showcases teamwork, strength in unity, and the never-give-up attitude, the necessary ingredients for a cheerleading drama. Directed by Charles Stone III, the series can be streamed here.

3. Senior Year (2022)

‘Senior Year,’ directed by Alex Hardcastle, is a charming comedy film that follows the journey of Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson), a high school student who dreams of popularity and winning the prom queen title. After a cheerleading accident leaves her in a coma in 2002, she awakens in 2022 and returns to finish her senior year. However, she finds the social landscape has shifted dramatically. The film explores Stephanie’s quest to regain her popularity through social media and reflects on the value of authenticity and friendship. With a heartwarming story of self-discovery and redemption, ‘Senior Year’ is a nostalgic and relatable tale of growing up and staying true to oneself. You can check out the movie here.

2. Cheer (2020)

The docuseries ‘Cheer,’ created by Greg Whiteley, is a gripping and emotional exploration of the world of competitive cheerleading. This six-episode series, which premiered on Netflix, follows the journey of the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleading team as they strive for success at the national championships. ‘Cheer’ offers a compelling look into the dedication, passion, and sacrifices made by the athletes and their coach, Monica Aldama, as they aim for perfection in their routines while facing personal challenges. The series combines intense athleticism with personal narratives, creating a heartwarming and often heart-wrenching portrayal of the physical and emotional toll of competitive cheerleading. You can stream it here.

1. Work It (2020)

Laura Terruso’s ‘Work It’ is a dance comedy film that features stand-out performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau. The movie revolves around an 18-year-old intelligent young adult named Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter) who plans to attend Duke University, following in the footsteps of her father. To stand out, she works relentlessly to achieve near perfection as a dancer to compete and prove herself to others. But are dreams of making it to a college as prestigious as Duke worth the risks she takes? Can dance bring the best out in her? While such questions may discourage most people, Quinn takes the challenges in her path head-on and works relentlessly to be the best. You can check out the movie here.

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