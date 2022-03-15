Cheerleading is a very interesting sport. Normally, people think of it as something that is simply a tool to cheer the players of some other game. It might have started that way, but cheerleading has grown to be something better today. It has become a sport in itself and has a close connection with gymnastics, which then follows a close relationship with dance. This way, cheerleading is not just about shouting slogans and reciting the alphabets of the name of the team. It is about dedication and strength and talent. If you are interested in cheerleading or like to watch films that indulge in athletics and gymnastics, then we have you covered. Here’s the list of really good cheerleading movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

10. Step Sisters (2018)

Competitions are never won by a single person. There is always a team involved. Even for the sports, like gymnastics, that involve a single person to compete, there is a team of coaches and trainers and people who act as motivating figures in their lives. Jamilah knows the importance of teamwork. She knows the importance of a lot of things, that’s why she’s one of the best students in her school. She has a great reputation with the dean, she’s the president of her sorority, and has ambitious plans for her future. And the cherry on the top is her excellence at step dancing. However, the responsibility of upholding the name of the institution isn’t just hers to have. When a group of girls spoil that reputation, Jamilah is forced to train them and win a competition of step dancing.

9. Jessica Darling’s It List (2016)

Directed by Ali Scher, ‘Jessica Darling’s It List’ is a teenage family drama movie that focuses on the themes of trials of adolescence and embracing ones’ true self. The film revolves around a 7th grader named Jessica Darling, who is ready for the new academic year and is unconcerned about the social hierarchies that typically exist in usual social settings. However, before her first day, her popular older sister Bethany offers the titular protagonist some crucial life advice and the key to climbing to the top of the popularity chain. Her instructions seem simple, but when Jessica puts them into practice, they almost always end up horribly. Although the films’ primary storyline is not cheerleading, the protagonist and other characters participate in it in multiple instances.

8. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Starring Jaime Pressly, Mia Kirshner, and Randy Quaid, ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ is a teen parody film directed by Joel Gallen. The story revolves around Jane, an ordinary bespectacled girl who has no desire for high school fame. However, after a jock bet that he can turn her into a prom queen, her life takes an unexpected turn as each day turns into a huge learning curve as Jane desperately adapts herself to fit her new persona. However, his sister, who happens to be a cheerleader and a popular girl in school, is not thrilled with the changes in Jane and is determined to stop her from achieving her goals.

7. Poms (2019)

Written by Zara Hayes and Shane Atkinson, ‘Poms’ is a comedy film that stars Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, Celia Weston, and Alisha Boe. The movie centers upon Martha, an introverted woman who is looking to settle down unnoticed after moving to a retirement community. However, God has other plans for her as her fun-loving neighbor Sheryl is eager to become her best friend. Although Martha initially has reservations, she eventually becomes comfortable with Sheryl, and the two become great friends and open about their deepest desires to one another. While there is no dearth of activities to participate in the retirement community, the duo ends up forming a cheerleading squad.

6. Going for Gold (2018)

Moving from one place to another doesn’t allow a person to form a lasting bond. It is an exhausting practice because the same thing has to be done over and over again, and all the energy you put in one place and its people goes to waste when you leave that place. Emma gets to learn this truth very early in her life. Her father serves in the military and his assignments take him all over the world. Emma follows him and while this gives her a chance to spend more time with her father, it also means that she can’t have any real friends. The only thing that keeps her going is her love for gymnastics. When she arrives in Australia, she tries to enter a gymnastic competition but is disqualified from it. A group of girls who think of themselves better than everyone else is the reason for it. Ready to challenge authority, Emma forms her own cheerleading squad and vows to win the competition. She is absolutely ready, but are her teammates?

5. Battle (2018)

Amalie comes from a rich family and that’s why she knows the importance of every little thing, no matter how superficial they might be. Appearances are important and so is your money, more than skill sometimes. But all Amalie has is a skill of dancing, and this is what remains with her when her father goes bankrupt. With her financial status withered so drastically, her equation with her friends stumbles. This gives her a chance to form new friendships. It is during this time that she meets Michael, a street dance. His way of dancing and that of hers are very different. But Amalie learns that expression matters more than your form, and she decides to express herself to the world with her dance in the best possible manner.

4. Kiss and Cry (2017)

There are many things that allow you an excuse to stray away from your path, become complacent in your quest, and take a break from the work that would go into making your dreams a reality. While you may have the commodity of time, there are some people who can’t afford it. One would think that putting a clock on someone’s life would dissuade them from doing anything, like winning a competition or trying to make a mark in the world. They have the perfect excuse, right? I won’t commit to my dreams because I’ll die soon. Figure skater and dancer, Carley Allison wasn’t one of those people and that’s why her story inspired a film. Carley was diagnosed with rare cancer at a very young age. She had very less time left, and she made the best use of it.

Read More: Best Shark Movies on Netflix

3. Raising the Bar (2016)

Whenever we see a success story, we see the struggles that a person goes through and conquers in order to attain their goals. However, life keeps moving forward and once you’ve reached one goal, another comes in the line of sight. The story of success is a never-ending one because success will not stay forever. It is not just the people who work towards it, but also the ones who seek to maintain it. And honestly, maintaining something is much harder than simply acquiring it. ‘Raising the Bar’ tells one such story.

Kelly is a 16-year-old who has secured a place in an elite gymnastics team in America. What more could a young gymnast ask for? From here, it seems that Kelly only has to look forward, there is no going back. But it all comes to end when she quits due to some reasons. She moves to Australia and, for the time being, it seems like she has left that life behind. But something that you’ve dedicated your whole life to doesn’t disappear overnight. Soon, Kelly finds herself in a position where going back to gymnastics is the only way to work the problem.

2. Work It (2020)

Laura Terruso’s ‘Work It’ is a dance comedy film that features stand-out performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau. The movie revolves around an 18-year-old intelligent young adult named Quinn Ackerman who plans to attend Duke University, following the footsteps of her father. In order to stand out, she works relentlessly to achieve near perfection as a dancer so that she can finally compete and prove herself to others. But are dreams of making it to a college as prestigious as Duke worth the risks that she takes? Can dance really bring the best out in her? While such questions may discourage most people, Quinn takes the challenges in her path head-on and work relentlessly to be the best.

Read More: Best Baseball Movies on Netflix

1. Cuties (2020)

Written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, ‘Cuties’ is a French coming-of-age drama film. The movie revolves around an 11-year-old Senegalese-French girl named Mariam, who is disillusioned with Islam because of her mother’s marriage and is eager to join her neighbor Angelica’s pre-teen twerking clique. As she opens herself more to the online world, the innocent teenager ends up making several wrong decisions that backfire and push her friends away. With a conflicted and uncertain future ahead of herself, can Mariam make the right decisions and follow her heart?

Read More: Best Stoner Movies on Netflix