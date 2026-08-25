Gymnastics is an amazing sport that exhibits great strength and flexibility, displaying an overall feat of fitness. A lot of people can do a few party tricks here and there, but that does not make them a gymnast. Becoming a gymnast on a professional level requires a high amount of dedication, persistence, hard work, and talent. As tough a sport as it is to crack, gymnastics is even more difficult to portray in the films. But a few have managed to do a great job in showcasing the commitment of a gymnast towards their artistic routines. There are some great movies on Netflix that revolve around the sport of gymnastics and are definitely worth checking out.

8. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (2024)

This 7-episode docuseries focuses on the personal stories of the immensely talented women of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DDC), who have been entertaining Cowboys fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, since 1961. However, performing in front of over 90,000 fans is no small feat. The physical and emotional struggle that the women undergo, from their training days to the NFL Season, bring about an overwhelming wave of emotions that not all can cope with. Created by Greg Whiteley, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ is an inspiring series that stresses dreaming and giving it all to achieve the dream. You can stream it here.

7. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance! (2022- )

Created by Clay Glen and Vanessa Shapiro, this series centers on 14-year-old US gymnast Kyra Berry (Jada-Lee Henry), who dreams of taking part in the Olympics. Unfortunately, she loses her offers at different US academies after a knee injury. This is when former world champion Maddy Cornell (Emily Morris) reaches out to her and asks her to join the tryouts at the Correga Academy, an elite gymnastics academy in Adelaide, Australia. If she qualifies in this 3-month tryout, she can win an academic and athletic scholarship. The catch is that only one international student can get the scholarship. How Kyra comes out of her injury and tackles the new competition, especially from Scarlett (Zoe Rae Burns) and Maya (Luciana Valdez Tirado), and whether she can win the scholarship, are what we find out in this sports drama. You can stream ‘Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance!’ here.

6. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (2022- )

A spin-off to the British teen thriller series ‘Get Even’ (2020), ‘Rebel Cheer Squad’ is based on the book series ‘Don’t Get Mad’ by Gretchen McNeil. The series follows three girls, Grace (Amelia Brooks), Clara (Lashay Anderson), and Rumi (Ashling O’Shea), who are cheerleaders at the Bannerman Independent School. Deciding to take action against the bullying, they revive the DGM (Don’t Get Mad) group aimed at exposing the bullies. How the trio maneuvers through its objective while working hard to excel at the sport is what we get to see in this relationship-and-conflicts-heavy gymnastics-based teen drama. You can stream ‘Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series’ here.

5. Cheer (2020)

‘Cheer’ is an exhilarating docuseries created by Greg Whiteley that delves into the captivating world of competitive collegiate cheerleading. The show follows the nail-biting journey of the Navarro College Bulldogs, a top-tier cheer squad, as they strive for championship glory. Led by the indomitable coach Monica Aldama, the cast features a diverse and talented group of athletes, each battling personal demons while aiming for excellence in the demanding world of gymnastics and acrobatics. ‘Cheer’ is a gripping and heartwarming series, celebrated for its intense athleticism, remarkable character development, and the raw, emotional stories of its cast members, making it a must-watch for both sports enthusiasts and drama aficionados alike. You can watch the series here.

4. My Perfect Landing (2020-)

‘My Perfect Landing’ is an engaging gymnastics TV show created by Frank van Keeken. The plot follows Jenny Cortez (Olivia Presti), a talented gymnast, as her family relocates to a gymnastics academy. This series seamlessly combines family drama, friendship, and the challenges of competitive gymnastics. The cast, including Helena Marie, Shawn Alex Thompson, and Jordan Clark, delivers outstanding performances. It’s an exceptional gymnastics show, emphasizing teamwork, determination, and the pursuit of excellence, making it a must-watch for its inspiring themes and impressive gymnastic routines. You may watch the show here.

3. A Second Chance: Rivals (2019)

A sequel to ‘A Second Chance,’ this coming-of-age Australian movie shows former gymnast Maddie Cornell (Emily Morris) struggling to accept reality after an accident on the beam brings to an end her dream to compete in the Olympics. But when she reluctantly agrees to coach a young group at her family friend’s place in the South Australian countryside, where she has gone with the hope of recovering physically and mentally, it gives her purpose. This is something that made her take up gymnastics in the first place, and she sees herself in all these young girls. But the journey to the national championships isn’t easy at all. Will Maddie be able to pull it off? You can stream the movie here and find out.

2. Athlete A (2020)

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, ‘Athlete A’ is a documentary film that focuses on the years of unaccounted sexual abuse of talented teenage athletes. It follows a reporter from The Indianapolis Star who, while investigating the cases of sexual assault in schools, decides to look into the USA Gymnastics after getting suggested by a concerned source. When the investigation begins, the shocking reality of Larry Nassar’s unreported crime of sexual assault on young female gymnasts finally comes out, which puts him in a spot. The controversy and the horrifying details soon grip the entire country, which subsequently engulfs USA Gymnastics as well. You can stream the film here.

1. Simone Biles Rising (2024)

Directed by Katie Walsh, ‘Simone Biles Rising’ showcases the events that led superstar gymnast Simone Biles to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and return for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The series tracks her physical and mental journey through interviews and archive footage. We also hear Biles discuss her mental health, hiatus, and skill-rebuilding journey for her comeback, as well as her near and dear ones, including family and peers. You can stream the series here.

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