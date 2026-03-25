Where is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,’ we get acquainted with a young bride-to-be named Rachel, who is looking forward to getting married to the love of her life, Nicky, within a week’s time. Just days before the big day, Rachel goes on a road trip to her fiancé’s family vacation home, where their planned wedding ceremony is going to take place. However, no matter how hard she tries not to feel paranoid and superstitious, she has a premonition that something bad is going to happen.

As the wedding day approaches, her feelings grow stronger, intensifying when she experiences a series of unpleasant surprises and coincidences. Created by Haley Z. Boston, the horror thriller drama series features a talented ensemble cast comprising Camila Morrone, Adam DiMarco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Jeff Wilbusch, and Gus Birney. The tale of suspense and horror unfolds mostly on and around the isolated family property, which serves as an additional character, instilling a horrific atmosphere in the narrative.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Filming Locations

‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ is primarily filmed in Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series got underway in January 2025 and went on for about four months before wrapping up in May of the same year. Upon conclusion of the shooting, Camila Morrone, who portrays Rachel, took to social media and stated, “We wrapped SOMETHING VERY BAD!!!!”

She added, “73 day shoot. Canadian winter. *if you know, you know* Blood — plenty of it. Not a lot of sweat. Snow. More blood. Nights that bled into mornings. Then more nights. Then more snow. And in the middle of it all, tears. Blend of joy and delirium and exhaustion. We gave it everything. I don’t know exactly what’s on the table — but I know I’m DAMN proud of it. And even more proud of the people it took to make it real. To the cast, the crew- THANK YOU. You carried this thing through fire and snow. Friends for life. We did it.”

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A majority of ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ was lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, with the production team making the most of the vast and versatile locales of the metropolitan area. Located on the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario, the city of Mississauga specifically served as the production location for the horror series. The cast and crew members set up camp in various streets and neighborhoods of the city to bring the eerie narrative to life.

Moreover, the capital city of Ontario — Toronto — also features in several pivotal sequences of the Haley Z. Boston creation. Known as Hollywood North, it provided the filming unit with the necessary facilities, local talents, and locales. It is likely that you might spot a few buildings and landmarks in the establishing or exterior shots, such as the CN Tower, the First Canadian Place, the St. Regis Toronto, One Bloor, and more. Apart from the horror series, GTA has served as a filming destination for numerous movies, including ‘The Marsh,’ ‘The Dark Hours,’ ‘Dead Lover,’ ‘Holy Hell,’ ‘Possessor,’ ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,’ and ‘In the Mouth of Madness.’

Hamilton, Ontario

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ also traveled to the southwest of Toronto, to the port city of Hamilton. In the last few weeks of the season 1 production, Camila Morrone and the rest of the cast and crew members were spotted taping important scenes in the Vienna Tavern at 152 Grenfell Street, which has permanently shut its doors as of today. The former bar was transformed into The Swan Dive. The area around the establishment is also featured in multiple portions.

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