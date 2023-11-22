Spencer Hawkins: Where is the Squid Game Contestant Now?

The sheer pressure that the contestants of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge‘ have to withstand is far from quantifiable. Similar to ‘Squid Game,’ the Korean series from which the reality show takes inspiration, real-life participants often have to make tough choices that impact more than just themselves. Given just how hard it can be to imagine what we ourselves might do in the given circumstances, our interest surrounding some of the cast members is easily understandable.

This includes Spencer Hawkins, who appeared in season 1 of the show as Player 299. During the second challenge, he was faced with a tough decision where others expected him to make one decision in accordance with how they wanted to play the game while his own position in the competition was at stake. The decision he ultimately made did earn him the scorn of any, something he seemed well aware of even though he was facing a lot of pressure.

Ultimately, Spencer did have to leave the game, even though he had tried to make some unconventional attempts to stay in the game. Given the events that took place surrounding his gameplay and elimination, it is hardly a wonder that the world is exceptionally curious about just where the reality TV contestant is these days.

Spencer Hawkins is a Student Today

While on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ Spencer shared many details about his personal life with the world. “I was a mama’s boy for sure. I remember I used to wet the bed a lot. I used to cry when I was taken away from my mom. I don’t know. I was very introverted, and then, as I got older, it took a long time before I started getting out of my shell and talking to people,” he recalled. “I am extremely gullible. It is a problem. If someone says something to me, I’m gonna, like, believe it immediately.”

“I have a bunch of extremely sarcastic siblings, and I understand it some of the time, but most of the time, it goes right over my head, and I think they’re just saying things truthfully,” Spencer added. “Yeah, I think I’m empathetic. I think to a fault sometimes.” His self-reflection in the light of his decision in the show’s second game certainly allowed the viewers to have a deeper understanding of just why he made the decisions that he did.

Spencer also opened up about his experience with faith and his current take on the idea. “I grew up extremely religious as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he elaborated. “And I still go to church every week, but I’m not sure what I think anymore. And it’s a weird thing to say to people, but I think questions are a really important thing in life, and it’s fine to not have answers immediately. I’ve just had questions for a long time, and I’m not sure I’ve been getting the answers I wanted.”

Though originally from Spokane Valley, Washington, Spencer is presently based in Davidson, North Carolina. Since 2019, he has been a student of Davidson College and is scheduled to graduate in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Theater. Prior to that, from September 2014 to June 2019, he was a student at University High School in order to pursue his high school diploma. Over the years, Spencer has also worked in a variety of industries.

Between August 2019 and May 2021, Spencer used to be a part-time Scene Shop Technical Assistant for Davidson College. Following that, he became an intern at Red Cliff Homes with the position title of Assistant Marketing Manager, retaining the role until September 2021. Spencer was also an intern for GatherWare from May 2022 to August 2022 as a Web Developer. Additionally, he was a part-time Resident Advisor at Davidson College from August 2021 to May 2023. As for his personal life, it seems like the contestant prefers to keep the details of his personal life private.

