Spencer Matthews Now: Where is Michael’s Brother Today?

Thanks to the recent release of ‘Finding Michael,’ Spencer Matthews has become a household name. On his quest to recover the body of his late brother, the British celebrity learned a lot about Michael Matthews. He also intimately learned how his brother spent the last days of his life climbing up Mount Everest. Given Spencer’s prominent presence in the Disney+ documentary, many people are eager to learn more about him and his current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to talk about the same!

Who is Spencer Matthews?

Spencer Matthews was born on August 6, 1988, in Grantham, Lincolnshire, England. His father, David Matthews, is a highly successful Landowner and Businessman. On the other hand, his mother, Jane Parker, is well-known for her artistic skills. Spencer grew up as the youngest of four siblings, with an older half-sister named Nina and two older brothers, James and Michael. Given that he was born well over a decade after Michael, he greatly looked up to his siblings.

Growing up, Spencer spent most of his time at either Caunton Manor in Nottinghamshire, England, or Eden Rock in Saint Barthélemy, France. However, tragedy struck the family in May 1999 when they learned of Michael’s demise atop Mount Everest. This incident heavily impacted the Matthews as they struggled to move past the loss for a long time. Starting in 2001, Spencer became a student at Eton College and graduated in 2005.

To study Cinema and Television, Spencer joined the University of Southern California but left the institute after nine months. However, he certainly did not give up on working within the entertainment industry and gained fame due to his participation in ‘Made in Chelsea.’ Later, Spencer won the reality show called ‘The Jump’ and was one of the finalists in ‘Celebrity Masterchef.’

In November 2019, Spencer became the Founder and CEO of CleanCo, a company dedicated to creating non-alcoholic spirits and promoting the concept of ‘Life Less Wasted.’ Apparently, the British celebrity gained the idea for the company from his own journey of becoming sober after he became a father. In July 2022, Spencer stepped down from his role as the organization’s CEO and instead became the Chief Brand Officer.

Interestingly, Spencer also has ties to the British Royal family through his older brother James Matthews. The former racing driver got married on May 20, 2017, to Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Princess Catherine of Wales. Hence he is the uncle of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Moreover, Spencer’s older brother is next in line for the title of Laird of Glen Affric, which was bestowed upon David Matthews in 2007 after he purchased a 10,000-acre hunting lodge in Scotland.

Where is Spencer Matthews Now?

As of writing, Spencer Matthews is doing well for himself. His marriage to Irish model Vogue Williams, which took place on June 9, 2018, is thriving. The husband and wife are pretty content with each other and starred in their own television show called ‘Spencer, Vogue, and Baby Too.’ Their eldest son, Theodore, was born in September 2018, followed by their daughter, Gigi, in July 2020. In April 2022, the couple welcomed the latest addition to their family and named their second son Otto.

Days after the birth of his second son, Spencer embarked on a journey to Mount Everest to hopefully retrieve his brother’s body. Despite a possible lead and two trips made by the search team to locate Michael’s body, the British celebrity could not fulfill his original goal. However, he decided to use his resources to help bring down the body of Wang Dorchi Sherpa, a climber who had died a year before Spencer’s mission.

Though the Disney+ documentary detailing Spencer’s attempt to bring his brother back was scheduled to release on March 3, 2023, the film was unexpectedly delayed. It has been reported that the delay was due to Disney’s last-minute decision to censor the footage of deceased bodies in the movie. If sources are to be believed, Spencer himself was highly upset by the development. Apparently, he could not understand why the change was being made at the last hour when the initial version of the documentary had been approved multiple times.

Given how harrowing the whole journey was, Spencer has been highly thankful for all his wife’s support. She was also quite heartbroken that Michael’s body was not found and wondered how her mother-in-law would feel about it. As of writing, Spencer’s family seems to have made peace with the mountaineer’s death. Besides, they are glad that they could help another family find the closure they never got.

Read More: Michael Matthews: How Did He Die? Were His Remains Found?