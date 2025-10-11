Where is Stacey Kananen Now? Update on the Child Abuse Survivor

Adapted from the memoir ‘Fear of Our Father: The True Story of Abuse, Murder, and Family Ties’ by Stacey Kanenan, Lifetime’s ‘Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen Story’ is a biographical thriller movie helmed by Jessica Harmon. It is a dramatized version of the childhood and adulthood of the real-life counterpart of the titular character. Stacey M. Kananen reportedly grew up in an unstable household, enduring years of abuse at the hands of her father in her childhood. In 1988, he suddenly vanished from the family’s life. Fifteen years later, her mother disappeared just as suddenly. It turned out that Stacey’s brother, Rickie, killed both their parents. When the investigation began, Rickie alleged that Stacey was also involved in the killings with him. She cooperated with the authorities, but was accused of murder in 2007. Ultimately, in 2010, Stacey Kananen was found not guilty of the homicides.

Stacey Kananen is a Published Author and Advocate for Child Abuse Victims

The Colonial High School graduate, Stacey Kananen, got her world turned upside down when her brother, Rickie, alleged that she took part with him in committing the murders of their parents. After she was acquitted of the charges against her and proved innocent, she became an advocate for victims of false accusations and child abuse. In June 2013, she also collaborated with Lisa Bonnice and published her memoir titled ‘Fear of Our Father: The True Story of Abuse, Murder, and Family Ties.’

She made the most of her story of survival and resilience by raising awareness and creating a haven for abuse victims and their families. By giving interviews to various publications, such as the BBC and the Tampa Bay Times, Stacey has been aiming to create a positive change in how the court system handles cases of child abuse. As per reports, one of her long-term goals involves establishing the Marilyn Kananen Foundation in the name of her mother, who herself was a victim of domestic violence and abuse at the hands of her husband.

Stacey Kananen’s World Revolves Around Her Soulmate Today

After the conclusion of the life-changing trial, Stacey Kananen started going to therapy, which helped her get over and face her traumatic past filled with abuse. A few years later, on November 12, 2015, she tied the knot with the love of her life, Susan Cowan, who has been supportive of Stacey every step of the way. After earning a degree in Accountancy from Suffolk County Community College, Susan worked in the corporate industry for several years. Some of her professional experiences involved working as a sales associate at R. H. Macy & Co. in Huntington, New York, a Manager at Burger King in Orlando, Florida, a Senior Manager at Ichi Property Management, Inc. in Hudson, Florida, an Admin assistant at Law Office of Joseph A. Porcelli in New Port Richey, Florida, and more.

As of today, Stacey is leading a fulfilling life with Susan in Largo, Florida, and their two cats, Oreo and Minnie. With a passion for traveling and exploring new places, the couple frequently visits the area around Bay Lake in Florida, where they go to EPCOT every once in a while. In September 2024, they celebrated their birthdays on board the Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas. It is a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort. In March 2025, Stacey and Susan went to Parkesdale Farm Market in Plant City, Florida. Being open and proud about their relationship, the couple also took part in the Pride Parade at Bayfront Park in June 2025. The following month, they also attended ‘The Evolution of Drag’ show at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, which was formerly known as the Largo Cultural Center.

