Does Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Die in Citadel?

The second season of Prime Video’s ‘Citadel‘ features an explosive turn of events as the spies of the titular secret agency have to band together to save the world. The problem is that too much has happened in the past season for them to trust each other now, especially when it comes to Mason Kane. Still, they need to work together, and the person who convinces them to work together despite their differences is Bernard Orlick. He has been the heart and soul of Citadel for a long time, and the events of Season 2 confirm his undying loyalty, not just to the organization but to its true purpose. Unfortunately, this means going up against some of the most dangerous people in the world. And not everyone makes it out alive. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bernard Jumps Into the Middle of the Action in Citadel Season 2

When we meet Bernard Orlick in the first season of ‘Citadel,’ he is introduced as the man who works behind-the-scenes. He is involved in making high-tech gadgets for the agency, which aid its spies in accomplishing their high-stakes missions. He is involved in making important decisions for the organization, especially since it doesn’t look like they have any billionaire overlord to answer to. For most of the first season, we see him behind a desk, working through a computer screen, or being held captive and tortured for information by his enemies. The second season, however, shows a very different side of him, which also explains why he has been at the helm of Citadel for so long.

At the beginning of Season 2, Bernard is in the captivity of a billionaire named Paulo Braga, who wants him to make a mind-control chip. Due to his genius, Bernard succeeds in the task, but to prevent the villain from getting what he wants and buying himself more time in the process, he puts a barrier that prevents the program from working. This trick works as it buys him a few more days. And within this window, he finds the opportunity to escape his captors. This is probably the first time we see him jump into the heat of the action, and the ease with which he does it shows that he hasn’t yet revealed his entire self to the audience, or even to other characters in the show.

Bernard continues to be a part of the action for the rest of the season, including the finale, where he returns to his place of captivity. This time, he is driven by the desire to avenge his fallen soldier and dear friend, Mason Kane. Braga’s partner, Joana, has Mason killed at the hands of his wife, Abby, who is manipulated using the mind-control chip. The fact that Bernard’s own creation led to the death of a person he loves and cares for makes things more personal for him. And he unleashes his wrath on Joana and her people, putting an end to the entire Braga family and their fortune. Despite all the dangerous situations he lands in, Bernard makes it out alive, unlike other unlucky characters.

Bernard’s Survival is Necessary for Citadel’s Future

The world of espionage is highly dangerous, and it is no surprise that some major characters die by the end of the second season. We also see Nadia taking a step back because she doesn’t want to share the same fate as Mason and Abby. She prefers to give her time to her daughter, even if it means being on the run for the rest of her life. While this is a major setback, it doesn’t mean the end of Citadel. The organization existed long before they came around, and it will continue to exist even when they are gone. They were mere soldiers, and as some people leave, more join the cause. Bernard, however, is not just one of the soldiers. He isn’t just some piece in the arsenal of Citadel. In many ways, he is Citadel itself.

With the way things unfold in the first two seasons, it is clear that nothing would have worked out if it weren’t for Bernard. He is the glue that binds everyone together, and he is also the one who directs their actions. In some ways, he manipulates them to do things for the greater good. Not everyone is happy with his decisions, but like a good leader, he knows that he cannot be loved by everyone around him. He also knows that this position means he doesn’t have the luxury to go back to his normal life and his family, whom he may never see again. It shows his dedication to the job and proves why he is the leader of the pack.

If he decides to walk away, there will be no one to fill his place, and Citadel will fall in the blink of an eye. This is why, even as Mason and Nadia are removed from the equation, Bernard remains. The Season 2 finale also hints that his task is not complete. He is focusing on rebuilding Citadel to fight and defeat Manticore once and for all. With the sacrifices he has already made, it is clear that he will not be holding back in the future, as the war against Manticore intensifies and tough choices need to be made. Bernard is the only one who can do it, which is why his survival is so important for the show.

Read More: Citadel Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Nadia Leave Citadel?