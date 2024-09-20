Stanley Weisberg: Where is Former LA County Judge Now?

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ delves into the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menéndez in their Beverly Hills estate by their sons, Lyle and Erik. The true crime-inspired series follows the events surrounding the case, its investigation, and its aftermath through the eyes of the brothers. After their arrest by the Beverly Hills Police Department, public interest and media speculation reached a fever pitch as everything related to the brothers became a massive news event. Los Angeles County Judge Stanley Weisberg presided over the brothers’ two trials, one in 1993 and the second in 1996, playing a vital role in the case’s resolution.

Stanley Weisberg Had a Long Pedigree in Judicial Matters Before Handling the Menéndez Case

Stanley Weisberg was born on October 12, 1943, in Los Angeles County, California. After graduating from Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles in 1961, Weisberg went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of California in 1965. He then followed it up with a J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 1968. Weisberg served as a deputy district attorney for Los Angeles County from 1968 to 1986, during which he handled the prosecution of Marvin Pancoast for the killing of Vicki Morgan. He also dealt with the prosecution of Ricky Kyle for the murder of his well-heeled father.

In 1985, Weisberg married Superior Court Judge Jacqueline L. Weiss, making them a rare husband-wife judge duo in the LA county court. Subsequently, a year later, Weisberg was appointed to the municipal court of Los Angeles County by California Governor George Deukmejian. In 1988, he was elevated to the Superior Court by Deukmejian. One of his first cases was presiding over the McMartin preschool trial, where operators of the Manhattan Beach preschool were accused of numerous sexual abuse acts against the children in their care. He also presided over the murder trial of Thomas Drescher, a Hare Krishna member, who had killed a critic of the group.

The Menéndez Case Was One of Weisberg’s Most High-Profile Hearings

In 1993, Stanley Weisberg presided over the first trial of the Menéndez brothers murder case. Despite its constant media attention and anticipation for a verdict, the trial ended in a hung jury. Lyle and Erik’s defense was centered on the claim that the brothers had killed their parents in self-defense owing to the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of their father, Jose. Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that the brothers killed their parents to inherit Jose’s estate. A public debate broke out about Weisberg’s conduct during the trial, some suggesting that he may or may not have been influenced by the presence of the television coverage.

While Weisberg allowed cameras to be brought into the courtroom during the first trial, they were barred from the second trial. In the trial in 1996, Weisberg disallowed the defense from using the abuse allegations in their argument. He also rejected several defense motions during the second hearing, which was not the case in the first trial. Lyle and Erik were convicted at the end of the second trial under charges of first-degree murder. On July 2, 1996, Weisberg sentenced the two brothers to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which was to be served as consecutive sentences.

Stanley Weisberg Retired From the Bench and Now Lives a Life Away From the Spotlight

While most of his notoriety came from presiding over the Menéndez trials, Judge Stanley Weisberg continued his role as a Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles County for several years after the resolution of Jose and Kitty’s murder case. He retired from his post in 2008 after over 20 years of service. His wife, Jacqueline, had already retired from being a Judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court in 1996. On June 6, 2018, she passed away, leaving Weisberg to grieve her death and reflect on the cherished presence she had by his side. The former Judge has remained away from the spotlight after his long and illustrious career dealing with controversial cases.

