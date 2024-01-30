Stassi and Beau: Are the Vanderpump Rules Stars Still a Couple?

The first spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has been showcasing the happenings in the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at all three of her West Hollywood, California restaurants and bars; SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. Since its premiere in 2013, the television reality series has been tracking the lives of the employees as they build their professional and personal worlds while getting involved in all sorts of interpersonal drama.

Stassi Schroeder was part of the series as a server at SUR from its inception till 2020. Meanwhile, Beau Clark was a casting agent who appeared on the series in seasons 7 and 8. It was in 2017 that Stassi started seeing Beau after her friends introduced them. The couple had quite a smooth run thereafter and seemed to go from strength to strength. However, it has been some time since the two left the show, and fans can’t help but wonder if Stassi and Beau are still together.

Stassi and Beau Met Through Friends and Hit it Off Instantly

Before Beau joined the show in season 7, Stassi had already been in a relationship with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy, and Patrick Meagher. All three were quite messy and publicized. It was after her last relationship of four years with Patrick ended that she got introduced to Beau, a casting agent, by her co-stars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. The two started dating six months later, in February 2018. When talking about Beau to Us Weekly, in June 2018, a thrilled Stassi shared, “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other, and he’d be so nice to me and supportive.”

Stassi confirmed Beau’s joining the cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ in October 2018, before the season 7 premiere, by captioning a picture of the couple together with – ‘Baby’s first credits #pumprules.’ Despite a short stay, Beau became close with the cast and also turned out to be a fan favorite, thanks to his charming personality. In May 2019, the couple’s relationship hit a few roadblocks after Stassi had a couple of drunken meltdowns.

However, that didn’t affect their growing bond as on July 31, 2019, Beau proposed to Stassi at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and it was shown on season 8 of the show. The occasion was celebrated by the couple at Lisa Vanderpump’s home as well. In November 2019, at BravoCon, Stassi revealed the couple’s plans to get married in Rome in 2020. However, they had to hold their plans back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 8 sadly became Stassi’s last one with the Bravo show as she was fired soon after following allegations of racially charged remarks and for having wrongfully reported a co-worked the police for a crime the latter had not committed.

Stassi and Beau are Happily Married and Parents to Two Kids

After an unfortunate firing from Bravo, Stassi found comfort and support in Beau, who was by her side through it all. The pair in June 2020, announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl together. A thrilled Beau posted, “I was raised by great women and the lessons I learned from them. I’ll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha…She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!! #thankful.” In September 2020, the couple had a low-key intimate wedding and decided to postpone their dream Italian wedding owing to the pandemic. In October 2020, Stassi shared the worrying details of her daughter having a hole in her heart but soon revealed that doctors had given hope that it was small enough to heal on its own.

On January 7, 2021, Stassi gave birth to the couple’s baby girl and named her Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. The madly-in-love pair wed for the second time on May 12, 2022, in Rome, in the company of their baby girl and loved ones. They shared intimate snaps from the special day to let fans share their happiness and joy. On January 27, 2022, Stassi announced her book, ‘Off With Her Head’ on her social media and shared how the book was a “Basic B**ch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.” The adorable couple, who often shared snaps of their travels and fun times with their daughter, announced another happy addition to their family – baby number 2!

In March 2023, it was announced that the couple was expecting their second child, a baby boy together. In May 2023, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary to commemorate their dream Rome wedding. On September 7, 2023, the family of four was complete, and Messer Rhys was born. The adorable couple, both of whom are quite active on social media, often share fun and cute snaps of the family, along with their two pups, Refund and Luda. Stassi and Beau also have their own podcast together, called ‘The Good The Bad The Baby,’ while Stassi continues working on her podcast, ‘Straight Up With Stassi.’

