In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 5, things kick-off on a bright note for the firefighting crew as the team’s response time has been excellent. To celebrate this achievement, Maya and Carina host a small party. Robert deals with sobriety and separation from Andy while Jack and Inara’s relationship begins to bloom. However, things head south when the crew tries to help a distressed mother rescue her kidnapped daughter while off-duty. The crew’s actions draw them into conflict with the local police officers. But, before we discuss the details of the last pisode in the recap section, let’s take a quick look at what’s in store for ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 6.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 6 will premiere on March 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC. The series was initially slated to return from its winter hiatus on March 4, 2021, but the network pushed the date forward by a week. The upcoming episode is a part of a crossover event with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 7.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

Viewers can easily enjoy ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 6 on their television screens by tuning in to the ABC network using a cable connection. You can watch the new episode on ABC’s official website, mobile app (using your active cable subscription), and Hulu the day after its TV premiere. The series is also available for live streaming on Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. To watch the show’s older episodes, you can head to Hulu (with a subscription) or Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes (where the episodes are available for purchase on-demand).

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

Titled ‘Train in Vain,’ Station 19 season 4 episode 6 will most likely deal with the aftereffects of Dean and Sullivan’s arrest on the two as well as the rest of the crew. Here’s the official synopsis released by ABC – “Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of trafficking last seen in the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout of Dean’s traumatic arrest.” You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode below:

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Out of Control,’ sees the crew blow off some steam after recording a swift response time thanks to the extensive drills they have undertaken in recent weeks. To celebrate the achievement, Maya and Carina invite their teammates to their place for a few friendly rounds of drinks. Ben breaks the bad news to Tuck about his grandmother’s death. Tuck lashes out and says Ben is not his father. Ben is hurt, but Roz convinces him to give Tuck his space. Tuck eventually comes around, and the family shares a moment of laughter. Jack spends some quality time with Inara, and the two have sex.

After some encouragement from Dr. Richard Webber (of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’), Sullivan decides to see Andy and runs into her at the station where the two have sex in Sullivan’s old office. While the crew is gathered at Maya’s, a woman, Joyce, comes seeking help. She explains that her daughter, along with a friend, has disappeared, and she has tracked her daughter’s Fitbit to the house next door. The crew advises Joyce to go to the police as this isn’t the crew’s department. The police refuse to help Joyce, saying they can’t act without a search warrant.

Dean accompanies Joyce to the neighboring house, but the house owner, Bob, refuses to let them in. The girls held captive in the basement manage to start a fire. Dean and Sullivan swiftly jump into action and rescue the girls. In the aftermath of the rescue, the police show a racist attitude towards the girls, enraging Dean and leading to a scuffle between Dean, Sullivan, and the police. Dean and Sullivan are arrested and taken into custody by the cops.

