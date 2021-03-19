In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 7, the team deals with DeLuca’s death. Montgomery also finds out about his father’s secrets and then has a talk with his ex. The house tries to control a chaotic cult gathering. But we can discuss more details later. For now, if you’re anticipating the upcoming episode of the show, ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 8, here’s everything we know about it.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on March 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 8 can be watched on television as and when it airs on the ABC network, provided there is a cable connection. The new episode can also be streamed on ABC’s official website, mobile app (using an active cable subscription), and Hulu the day after its original broadcast. You can also live stream the show on Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. You can purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 8 is titled ‘Make No Mistake, He’s Mine.’ In the upcoming episode, Vic’s love life will be complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Andy will grow frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority. Maya will struggle to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Learning to Fly,’ we see the firefighters deal with DeLuca’s death. Carina is unable to cope with the situation and takes time off. Sullivan gets demoted from Battalion Chief to grunt. Ben is out of desk duty, and he’s relieved to be working. Montgomery knows that his father is gay, and he wants him to come out. He then talks to his ex Emmett Dixon, a once closeted gay man. The house receives a report from a cult gathering where the leader is dancing on the edge of a rooftop.

Andy sends Jack to control the situation. Dean is told that his promotion is at stake if he chooses to file a lawsuit against the police department. He still chooses to go ahead with it. The cult leader then makes a jump and falls on an inflatable bedspread placed under by the team. Jack is unsure about his feelings for a woman he likes. Dean speaks to Ben and Vic about him wanting to change the system. He declares that he wants to help people. His speech inspires Vic. She then meets a guy she likes. Maya helps Carina with her problems.

