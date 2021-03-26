In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 8, the team deals with an emergency where a person is shot in the head with an arrow. There is personal drama also affecting the team members as Theo enters Station 19. Montgomery realizes that he despises Theo because of a matter that happened in the past. But more on that later! First, let us look into the particulars for ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 9!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 9 will release on April 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 9 on television as and when it airs on the ABC network, provided there is a cable connection. You can alternatively go to ABC’s official website, mobile app (using an active cable subscription), and Hulu to watch the latest episode a day after its original broadcast. You can also access the show on live TV websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. You can also choose to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 9 is called ‘No One is Alone.’ In the episode, Vic and Travis’ friendship will be put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need. Jack will realize he has a greater impact on Marcus than he thought. New details about Travis’ late husband’s tragic death will be revealed. Montgomery will also have to make peace with Theo and Vic’s relationship. Since he is the one who indirectly inspired her to be with Theo, he might get even more affected. You can take a look at the promo below!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Make No Mistake, He’s Mine,’ Vic is in a relationship with Theo Ruiz, which is working out well so far. During Maya’s absence in Station 19, Andy has assumed the position of the captain. But she needs assistance, and Theo seems to be the person assigned to help her out. Theo and Vic are pretending not to know each other.

Montgomery recalls painful memories as he sees Theo because he is the man that got his husband killed. This is also the reason why Theo was fired previously. Suddenly, three people dash into the station, with one of them having a head injury. They were shooting arrows at each other’s heads. The police arrest two people, and the case then escalates to a lawsuit being filed.

Theo hears an emergency call and goes to the scene because Montgomery is the one heading it. But he still seems cold and is not at all willing to forgive Theo. Theo gets injured at the spot, and Montgomery leaves him there. The team confronts him about his cruel decision not to give Theo a ride back to the station. Montgomery reveals that his life changed after his husband’s death and that he is deeply devastated. Vic and Theo have a confrontation about his injury, and as they lean in to kiss, Montgomery walks in on them. Sullivan accepts the fact that Andy is the leader now even though he hates being under his supervision. Jack, along with Marcus, visits Marsha after taking a leave from work.

Read More: Where is Station 19 Filmed?