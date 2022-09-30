Stealth Bros & Co Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Season 14 episode 2 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ witnessed entrepreneur Braxton Fleming presenting his company, Stealth Bros & Co., in hopes of a life-changing investment from the Sharks. Keeping medical conditions and luxury in mind, Stealth Bros designs luxurious Dopp kits that can carry around medical equipment or needles and score fashion points simultaneously. While the product is interesting enough to turn heads, we decided to jump in and find out where the company is at present.

Stealth Bros & Co: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Braxton Fleming, the brain behind Stealth Bros & Co., completed his Licensed Practical Nursing degree in Adult Health from Kean University in 2008. Since then, he has worked as a licensed nurse and is quite experienced in the field of healthcare. Moreover, Braxton, who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Stealth Bros & Co, is also happily married and a proud father of three. Interestingly, since Stealth Bros & Co’s flagship product is aimed at people who need to carry around medical equipment, including injections, Braxton mentioned that his experience in the health industry came in clutch while designing and marketing the product.

While on the show, Braxton mentioned that he identifies as a transgender person and for that very reason, has to take injections at regular intervals on a daily basis. However, he found it quite challenging to carry his syringes around when on the move, and while storing the medicine was a massive issue, he had no idea how to dispose of the used needles safely. Incidentally, he tried different methods, including various bags, to carry the things around, but they either proved too cumbersome or interfered with his fashionable outfit. Besides, Braxton realized that a bag would not be viable for people who love to travel and have an active lifestyle. Thus, Stealth Bros & Co. was born out of the need for such a carrying case, and through his company, Braxton designs and sells luxury Dopp pouches with a particular emphasis on carrying medical equipment.

Stealth Bros & Co. offers several Dopp pouches, all of which carry their seal of luxury and fashion. While the flagship pouches are primarily made of leather, they contain special compartments where people can dispose of used syringes and carry medicines safely. Naturally, with fashion and luxury being the main selling point, Braxton refuses to compromise on quality and has built up quite a reputation for his company. Interestingly, the founder mentions that apart from people with medical needs, regular people, as well as tattoo artists and barbers, can use his pouches to carry their equipment around.

Where Is Stealth Bros & Co Now?

Stealth Bros & Co opened its doors in December 2017 and was received quite positively by its target audience. Since very few in the market provided a similar product, Braxton was able to extend his reach quickly, and soon, products began flying off the shelves. Within the first few years of launching, Braxton witnessed excellent sales figures, which encouraged him to broaden his horizons and add new designs to the catalog.

At present, Steal Bros & Co offers two kinds of Dopp Bags, a junior and an original version. Interested customers should take note that the junior version will set you back by $34, while the flagship one demands a price tag of $32. Moreover, while these two versions are available in different colors and patterns, the company also sells sharp shuttles and containers, which costs $4 and $10, respectively. To this very day, Braxton’s success has been quite exemplary, and we believe that the company is destined for greater things in the near future.

Read More: The Woobles Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?