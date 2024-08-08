Are Steph Curry and Drake Friends in Real Life?

In Peacock’s comedy series ‘Mr. Throwback,’ Danny Grossman and his daughter, Charlie, cherish the opportunity to have Drake over for the charity basketball game Stephen Curry is arranging in the teenager’s name. As the father and daughter get excited about meeting their favorite rapper, Kimberly reveals that the NBA legend and the singer hate each other. To validate their apparent hatred against one another, TV footage is shown in which the Golden State Warrior is seen having a heated argument with Drake. Even though the show’s depiction of their relationship is quite convincing, the truth is far from it!

Drake and Steph Curry’s Friendship

Drake and Stephen Curry have been friends for years. The heated argument we see in ‘Mr. Throwback’ dates back to the 2019 NBA Finals, during which Curry’s Golden State Warriors battled Drake’s favorite team, the Toronto Raptors. The “incident” we see in the TV footage can only be seen as playful antics pulled by the rapper as a fan to distract his opposition team’s star player. Drake is known for such courtside actions, and none other than Curry had defended the singer’s right to support his favorite team and have a good time while watching basketball games.

“It’s been entertaining. It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. End of the day, he is having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun. I guess in this life, everybody can hate on someone having fun. It’s par for the court,” Curry told the reporters about Drake’s antics back in 2019. Their friendship predates the same year, as they were spotted spending time together in an In-N-Out back in 2015 with Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry. The NBA icon even played basketball in the rapper’s house, which is mentioned in the latter’s song “Summer Sixteen,” specifically in the line, “Golden State running practice at my house.”

“That’s got some real-life aspects to it. Me and my brother-in-law, I was playing one-on-one with him at Drake’s house. They were watching; they didn’t really shoot that much that day. My brother-in-law got all that work. Drake and his boys and some of my family [were] in the stands,” Curry told SportsCentre’s Cabral “Cabbie” Richard about the line’s origin. Even while shooting ‘Mr. Throwback,’ the basketball player talked about Drake with warmth, specifically when asked about the latter’s infamous beef with Kendrick Lamar. “I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time. I think, obviously, you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely,” Curry told GQ.

The Currys Often Feature in Drake’s Song Lyrics

Stephen and Ayesha are featured in Drake’s songs, which is a testament to their friendship. In the song “0 to 100 / The Catch Up,” the rapper compares his talent with the basketball player’s on-court skills, specifically in the line, “I been Steph Curry with the shot, Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy.” In “Race My Mind,” Ayesha is mentioned in the line, “How I’m supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough.” When asked about the song, Curry’s wife only had good things to say about the rapper.

“I think I was dumbfounded. I think it’s just one of those things… that’s like our family, so I think I was appreciative that they like respect me so much that they feel that I’m a great wife. So I was appreciative,” Ayesha said while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’ When the Currys attended Drake’s concert in Brooklyn in 2023, the rapper addressed the basketball player as “brother.” “I got my brother in the building tonight. They say we look alike. Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building one time. And, of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry. And mama bear, you know,” the singer told the audience.

