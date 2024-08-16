Stephanie Dalrymple: Where is Chris Rotenberger’s Girlfriend Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fatal Affairs: Obsession Turns to Murder’ profiles the 2015 murder of Christopher Rotenberger in a detailed manner by including several intricate details for a better understanding of the case. The episode also features an exclusive interview with the victim’s girlfriend at the time of his demise, Stephanie Dalrymple, who talks about the tragic incident and its aftermath from her perspective.

Stephanie Dalrymple Was Involved in an Affair With a Co-Worker

Born in the early 1990s to Cathy Dalrymple, Stephanie Dalrymple stepped into a loving relationship with Christopher Wayne Rotenberger in high school. They proved that opposites attract as she had a bubbly personality while he was more reserved. However, it seems that the timing wasn’t right as they parted ways soon. Interestingly, in their 20s, the romance between them reignited and they appeared to be happier than ever before. Sharing the financial load together, Stephanie worked at a beach store and McDonald’s while Chris was employed at Hooters.

In an unexpected turn of events, Stephanie began questioning her sexuality when she got close to Dawn Houck, a co-worker at McDonald’s who used to be with her during her late-night shifts. Starting out as friends, the two women began having a romantic affair, which grew more and more intense with each passing day. Meanwhile, Stephanie’s relationship with Chris began deteriorating, but they continued seeing each other. However, when Stephanie got pregnant with Chris’ child, the couple decided to give it another try.

Soon after finding out about her pregnancy, she began receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number. Dawk, who was jealous and enraged about the pregnancy, turned out to be the sender of those texts to Stephanie. Even after maintaining a distance from Dawk, Chris was shot to death in the early hours of November 11, 2015, right outside his Seminole house while Stephanie was in the hospital. Following the tragic incident, she cooperated with the police and testified against the killer to get justice for her late boyfriend.

Stephanie Dalrymple Has Found Love Again and is a Doting Mother of Three

With the demise of her boyfriend still fresh, in July 2016, Stephanie Dalrymple gave birth to the constant reminder of the loving and caring Christopher Rotenberger in the form of their daughter, whom she named Christabelle Faith Avalon. As she entered parenthood, she ensured to shower her daughter with her motherly love. While she was trying her best to get used to the loss of her longtime lover, she was given a shoulder of support by Kenneth Santiago, who is a Shift Leader at RaceTrac.

He was also a single father to Jowell Santiago, his son from a previous relationship. As the two bonded over time, Stephanie decided to give love another try with him. In October 2019, she and Kenneth became parents as they welcomed their daughter, Catherine Anne, into the world. In 2022, Stephanie got pregnant with the couple’s second child together. In September, they even held a small gender reveal party, where it was revealed that they would be bringing a son into the world. A few months later, in February 2023, their son Colt Kenneth took birth as the couple further expanded their family.

Together, Kenneth and Stephanie celebrate festivals and events like birthdays, with their children. On Mother’s Day 2023, the couple went out on a dinner date at Bascom’s Chop House, and her partner shared words of appreciation on his social media. He wrote, “I want to give a super huge shout out to the lady of my life and the mother of my beautiful kids we made i love you so much i hope you had a amazing time last night at dinner i love you so much i know we have our days but you are my number 1 we all love you and happy mother day.” Currently, Stephanie and Kenneth reside in Pinellas Park, Florida, with their kids, striving to continue growing as partners and parents.

