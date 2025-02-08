Stephanie Mollet: Where is Danni Houchins’ Sister Now?

In the episode titled ‘It’s About Danni’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ the focus is on the murder case of 15-year-old Danni Houchins of Belgrade, Montana. Apart from the efforts of the detectives over the decades, the docuseries also puts the spotlight on the unwavering belief of the family and friends of the victim, including her sister Stephanie Mollet. Her love for Danni pushed her not to stop before the perpetrator was brought to justice. The episode also features exclusive and insightful interviews, providing the audience with intricate details about the case and the investigation.

Stephanie Mollet Was Determined to Find Out the Truth Behind Her Sister’s Murder

Stephanie Mollet is the younger daughter of Sheryl and Rex Houchins, and the sister of Jake Houchins and murder victim, Danielle Adeline “Danni” Houchins. As per Stephanie’s claims, on the fateful morning of September 21, 1996, the family got involved in an argument, after which Danni went out to clear her head and headed to the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access area. Stephanie and other members of the family got alarmed when she didn’t return home.

After several hours of searching alongside the police, her loved ones found her body in a muddy area. As the authorities learned that she was raped and murdered, they launched a homicide investigation. Unfortunately, the case went cold when none of the leads and evidence, including foreign DNA evidence in the form of hair strands, proved enough to lead the investigators to the perpetrator. However, that didn’t stop Stephanie to continue pushing to get to the truth in the following years, determined to bring her sister’s killer to justice.

As new DNA technology came around, the case was reopened in 2019. The next year, Stephanie insisted the detectives in charge keep her updated about the investigation. She was given access to the autopsy report, which had all the intricate details about the bruises on Danni’s body. She said, “Someone had held her head down forcefully. There was (sic) vaginal injuries … there was semen in her underwear … she had fought and scratched.” A few years later, in the summer of 2024, the authorities were able to identify the victim as Paul Hutchinson, thanks to the preserved hair evidence found at the crime scene.

Stephanie Mollet’s Biggest Strength is the Unwavering Support of Her Husband

On July 23, 2024, Paul Hutchinson was interrogated about his involvement in the brutal killing of Danni Houchins in 1996. In the early hours of the following morning, he reportedly took his own life after calling the authorities for some assistance. Not long after, he was officially confirmed to be the man responsible for Danni’s murder. During a news conference in August 2024, Stephanie Mollet was also given a chance to speak about the entire situation.

She said, “After nearly 28 years without answers, without justice. We celebrate today. Even though this man will not face a jury of his peers, I have no doubt he was the one who forcefully and violently sexually assaulted my sister, then held her head down in a marsh until she choked to death on mud. When the time came to face up and account for his violence, he instead chose to end his life. He knew of his guilt and couldn’t face my family or his family and the pain he caused.”

Throughout the years, she has been surrounded by the love and support of her family and friends, with her longtime husband, Jedadiah “Jay” Mollet, being her biggest cheerleader. It was on July 23, 2011, that the two tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones and embarked upon an adventure of a lifetime. On the professional front, Jedadiah is a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) graduate with a rather impressive portfolio, having worked as a Senior UX Designer, Senior Visual/Interaction Designer, Multimedia Designer, and Graphic Designer for years. Before becoming a Freelance Senior Designer in April 2023, he served as a UX Designer II for Amazon for over a year until May 2023.

All of the success and experience have not deterred him from his topmost priority — the love of his life. Though it has been over 13 years since their marriage, it seems like their love has only blossomed with each passing year, mostly due to the mutual respect, trust, and understanding they possess. While Jedadiah and Stephanie don’t have kids of their own, they are fully content and leading a fulfilling life in the Greater Seattle Area, for they know they have each other every step of the way. In their downtime, the couple likely satiates their adventurous appetite by setting out in nature or supporting their favorite NFL team — Seattle Seahawks!

