Where Are Vince McMahon’s Kids Now?

‘Mr. McMahon’ is a Netflix docuseries that chronicles the rise of Vince McMahon as he builds the WWE into a juggernaut of entertainment and culture. Being a third-generation promoter, he has been thoroughly engaged in the profession since his formative years, a trend continued by his children. Vince and Linda McMahon’s kids — Stephanie and Shane McMahon — each carried the family mantel of fourth-generation wrestling promoters in their own ways. Shane set out to prove himself to his father, earning his strips by starting from the bottom. He eventually debuted as a wrestler, his determination and love for the sport was embodied in the death-defying leap of faith against the Undertaker.

A retired professional wrestler, Stephanie came into her own within the managerial side of the company, sharing more of her father’s nature in that regard. However, she did not shy away from enacting bold storylines at his behest and even ended up marrying wrestler Triple H performatively and in real life. Over the years, both siblings took part in the elaborate machinations of Vince McMahon, finding their peace in the organization by the time of his retirement. Following the WWE’s merger with the UFC, Shane and Stephanie are free to walk their own paths outside the organization they have been tied to for most of their life.

Stephanie McMahon Has Retired From WWE and Embraced Family Life

Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chief Brand Officer in May 2022, taking time to focus on her family. When her father retired in the following months, she returned and took greater responsibility within the organization as chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. However, her tenure was short-lived, and following pressure from Vince McMahon’s return in January 2023, she stepped down once more. Following the company merger, Stephanie seems to have left the wrestling world for good while her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, serves as WWE’s Chief Creative Officer with Nick Khan as the CEO.

In subsequent lawsuits of alleged sexual misconduct against Vince McMahon, Stephanie has also been accused of taking part in a cover-up. In Janel Grant’s lawsuit, she has been named alongside four WWE corporate officers for allegedly hiding Grant’s relationship with the WWE founder. The accuser has argued that the officers, although not directly involved in the abuse, are liable under federal anti-trafficking laws. In the following month, a friend of Ashley Massaro accused Stephanie of taking part in a 2019 cover-up of the former wrestler’s sexual assault allegations.

Soon after her retirement, Stephanie underwent ankle surgery and began rehabilitation under the care of doctors of sports medicine and Triple H. She seems to have completely recovered since and can be seen attending some public events with her husband, who remains active in the WWE. On September 24, 2024, she celebrated her 48th birthday with wishes of health and happiness pouring in from across the world. After a chaotic few final years at the WWE, Stephanie seems to be having a relaxing time with Triple H, cherishing his loving presence, and their kids — Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.

Shane McMahon Continued to Appear in the WWE Until Injury and Controversy Struck

Following the heartfelt moment between Shane and Vince McMahon in 2016, seen in the documentary, the former became a part of the evolving WWE storylines but did not take on any managerial role. He did assert some creative control owing to his influence but did not hold any official positions or have substantial stock in the company. Following his Hell in a Cell match with the Undertaker, Shane became part of a storyline opposite his sister, in which the two siblings were made co-general managers to control the WWE jointly. At the Survivor Series in November of the same year, he suffered an actual concussion when he was hit by Roman Reigns’ signature spear.

Shane recovered and continued taking part in WWE events with increasing authority until the disastrous 2022 Royal Rumble when he and his father were at loggerheads once more. As one of the producers of the match, Shane seemed to anger Vince McMahon and other employees. Furthermore, the match was widely hated, and Shane himself received backlash from fans for attempting to make himself look stronger by being among the finalists. Following the event, Shane seemed to be dismissed from the WWE by his father. WrestleMania 39 saw the return of Shane O Mac in April 2023, when he wrestled alongside Snoop Dogg in a match against The Miz. Unfortunately, he tore his quad muscle early on and could not continue. Incidentally, Vince McMahon also tore his quadriceps during the 2005 Royal Rumble. By June 2023, Shane was no longer contracted with the WWE.

Shane’s Meeting With AEW CEO Tony Khan Has Sparked Comeback Rumors

After his departure from the WWE, Shane McMahon seems to have a growing interest in its largest competitor, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In late July 2024, he was spotted in a meeting at a private office in Arlington airport with AEW CEO Tony Khan. The latter is known for his spending spree when it comes to hiring free agents, and fan expectations are in an uproar thinking about McMahon entering the AEW ring. When asked about the encounter in an interview, Tony Khan said, “Well, as I understand, he’s not doing anything with WWE and I had a really nice visit with him… I really enjoyed talking to him. He is a very smart person about wrestling and I thought he was a great guy. We have a lot of mutual friends and we both happened to be in Dallas.”

Shane, for his part, reflected the sentiment, keeping the AEW in his sights. “Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend, and we had a great meeting,” revealed McMahon in an interview. “We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.” From Shane McMahon’s interest in the AEW, it is clear that he is not done with wrestling just yet and is likely looking forward to flexing his talents in the ring once more.

Shane is a Proud Father and Sports Fan

Shane McMahon is an avid baseball fan and sneakerhead. In May 2024, he celebrated the Yankees win with his personal tradition of going to Stan’s Sports Bar, enjoying its open atmosphere and thronging crowds. He married his high school sweetheart Marissa Mazzola in 1996, and they have three sons, Declan, Kenyon, and Rogan. Declan and Kenyon are formidable college football players and the former has expressed an interest in continuing the family wrestling tradition. Aside from being a devoted husband, Shane is a caring father, appreciating all his children’s victories and supporting their passions.

