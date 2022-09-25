Stephen and Jennifer Chapple Murders: Where is Collin Reeves Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: The Filth and the Fury’ chronicles the double murder of the couple Stephen Chapple and Jennifer Chapple, in November 2021. The murderer was however caught in surveillance footage set up by the Chapples in their home. The episode narrates the events that took place, the investigation that ensued, and how the killer was caught clearly and concisely. If you want to learn the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered. Let’s dive in then, shall we?
How Did Stephen and Jennifer Chapple Die?
Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, died of a frenzied attack at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, in November last year following a long-running parking dispute. Rhonda Godley, Mrs. Chapple’s sister, said her sister and brother-in-law were “wonderful parents” and the “love they showed and taught their boys was incredible.” The family decided to tell the boys what had happened early on “so they didn’t have to keep wondering where mummy and daddy were”, she said.
However, she added that the family was worried that the boys were so young that they might not remember their parents, and described helping them through the funeral and their first Christmas without them. Jennifer suffered six stab wounds to her upper chest and shoulder, causing fatal injuries to a major blood vessel and her heart. Marie Chapple, Mr. Chapple’s sister, who is now bringing up her two nephews, said she was devoted to keeping the victims’ memories alive so their sons would “never forget how loved they were”.
Who Killed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple?
Collin Reeves, 35, admits the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but denies their murder. He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he killed the married couple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November. Mr. Reeves told the court earlier he did not know why he had killed them. “I feel ashamed, [and] disgusted with myself after what I’ve done, taking Stephen and Jennifer’s life while their children slept,” he said.
Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, Mr. Reeves claimed to have little memory of the killing but recalled sitting on the stairs beforehand in tears after a conversation with his wife Kayley. He said he feared “losing everything” when she told him she wanted a temporary separation because of the state of their relationship.
He claimed to have no memory of taking the ceremonial dagger out of the picture frame it was usually displayed just minutes after their conversation. The former army commando said he then remembered seeing a “white light”, which he believed to be the Chapples’ security light, that came on when he climbed into their back garden. He previously told the court of his fear of CCTV cameras and being under surveillance from his Army service. He said: “White light was a trigger when I was a soldier.
The trial previously heard how he entered his neighbors’ house from the rear after climbing over the fence separating their properties, before attacking them. He confirmed he had, but said he had not killed anyone during his time in the Army. He said that he “drank heavily and often” after returning from Afghanistan and admitted he had struck his wife during arguments.
Where is Collin Reeves Today?
The former commando was found guilty of murder by jury verdict on Friday (June 17), the eighth day of his trial. Reeves had previously admitted to manslaughter but claimed diminished responsibility for his neighbors’ deaths. However, the jury voted unanimously to convict the 35-year-old of fatally attacking Jennifer and Stephen Chapple after a long-standing parking dispute. Mr. Justice Garnham handed Reeves two life sentences at Bristol Crown Court today, with a minimum term of 38 years.
