Stephen and Jennifer Chapple Murders: Where is Collin Reeves Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: The Filth and the Fury’ chronicles the double murder of the couple Stephen Chapple and Jennifer Chapple, in November 2021. The murderer was however caught in surveillance footage set up by the Chapples in their home. The episode narrates the events that took place, the investigation that ensued, and how the killer was caught clearly and concisely. If you want to learn the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve you covered. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Stephen and Jennifer Chapple Die?

Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, died of a frenzied attack at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, in November last year following a long-running parking dispute. Rhonda Godley, Mrs. Chapple’s sister, said her sister and brother-in-law were “wonderful parents” and the “love they showed and taught their boys was incredible.” The family decided to tell the boys what had happened early on “so they didn’t have to keep wondering where mummy and daddy were”, she said.

However, she added that the family was worried that the boys were so young that they might not remember their parents, and described helping them through the funeral and their first Christmas without them. Jennifer suffered six stab wounds to her upper chest and shoulder, causing fatal injuries to a major blood vessel and her heart. Marie Chapple, Mr. Chapple’s sister, who is now bringing up her two nephews, said she was devoted to keeping the victims’ memories alive so their sons would “never forget how loved they were”.

Who Killed Stephen and Jennifer Chapple?