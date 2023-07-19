How Did Safety Diver Stephen Keenan Die?

With Netflix’s ‘The Deepest Breath’ delving deep into the always dangerous, sometimes fatal extreme sport of free diving, we get a true insight into its every intricacy, reality, and technicality. After all, it incorporates not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the tragic water-driven love story of Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan. We say tragic because he sadly passed away while saving her life before their romance could even take off — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about this, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Was Stephen Keenan?

It was reportedly back when Stephen (or Steve) was a mere child growing up near the West Coast of Ireland that he first developed an interest in nature and traveling, only for it never to waver. The truth is a David Attenborough documentary was the spark to his passions, following which he began snorkeling alongside his father and collecting National Geographic paper magazines. Then came his endless questions of what, why, how, when, where, etc., depending upon the areas/elements surrounding him, per his father, making it clear he wanted to be a world explorer.

However, everything changed for Stephen during his teenage years as his father left home and his mother got diagnosed with cancer, resulting in him developing an entirely fresh perspective. He obviously knew he didn’t want to stay, settle down, or lead a conventional existence, yet he still gladly stuck around after graduation for his mother since they’d always been extremely close. Her death, thus devastatingly, finally pushed him to spread his wings, especially as his philosophy became to “live for today, for you never know what comes down the line,” according to the original.

And so Stephen rushed to his first dream spot of Congo, Africa, followed by Ethiopia, Guinea, Nigeria, Sudan, and Sierra Leone, among others, in search of a destiny he didn’t fully understand. That’s when he decided to return home because he still couldn’t find his calling, just to make a final trip to Dahab, Egypt, owing to it being a mecca for divers and his early love for the free sport. Though little did the mid-30-year-old realize he’d end up settling there upon noticing a need for safety divers with proper background knowledge as he himself had struggled a bit in the water.

In other words, Stephen gradually evolved from a free diver to a diving instructor/trainer to a safety specialist to an entrepreneur — he actually established Dahab Freedivers right on the coast. Yet 2013 is when he’d inadvertently made a name for himself in the community by saving diving icon Natalia Molchanov’s son Alexey during an event while risking a blackout and hence his own life. He was essentially a hero in every sense of the term, which is precisely why he’d been appointed Chief of Security for the deep, dark, perilous 2017 Vertical Blue competition in The Bahamas.