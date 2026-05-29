Are Sterling and Brynn From Calabasas Confidental Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ follows the lives of several young college graduates living in the high-profile. The series gives a look into the ins and outs of their daily lives, professional goals, family and interpersonal relationships, as well as their evolving love lives. In season 1, Sterling Retzlaff introduced his long-term girlfriend, Brynn Rumfallo, to his friend group. He was apprehensive about how she would feel around the group, which had remained quite exclusive over the years, and also wondered whether bringing her into that dynamic would end up changing things between the two of them as well.

Sterling and Brynn Had Apprehensions About Meeting the Larger Friend Group

Sterling Retzlaff admitted during the season that he had always somewhat felt like an outsider within the group, especially because he had only moved to Calabasas, California, to pursue modeling. Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, he did not grow up around the social circles where everyone seemed to already know each other. Over the years, however, he managed to build a few close friendships within the town, which is why introducing Brynn Rumfallo to that side of his life felt important to him. Sterling and the former ‘Dance Moms’ reality TV star had started dating in early 2024 and had built a relationship that appeared stable and serious over time. Since Brynn lived in Orange County, the two often had to travel frequently to spend time together. During the season, when Sterling’s extended friend group gathered together, he invited Brynn to join them for the evening.

Brynn, however, was apprehensive about the meeting from the start, and her first impression of the group was not particularly positive. She felt very different from many of them, but what worried her most was how the environment and the dynamics within the group could potentially affect Sterling. After spending some time with everyone, the couple stepped outside to talk privately. Brynn expressed concerns about the drama surrounding the friend group and the social hierarchies that seemed to exist within it. Sterling reassured her that none of it would change who he truly was and understood that her concerns were coming from a place of care. Brynn told him that she could not really see herself becoming deeply involved with the group for long. Sterling acknowledged her apprehensions and promised that he would not allow those dynamics to affect their relationship or change him as a person.

Sterling and Brynn Are Madly in Love With Each Other

Brynn Rumfallo and Sterling Retzlaff truly seem like they are made for each other. The two have been together since early 2024, although neither of them has publicly spoken much about how they first met or how their relationship initially began. Despite their hectic routines and living in different parts of California, they have continued making consistent efforts to spend quality time together and travel frequently for each other. By 2025, their relationship seemed stronger than ever, with the two sharing several memorable trips and experiences together. In June 2025, they headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they appeared to enjoy a wild, party-filled getaway with friends. By July 2025, the two were enjoying a beachside escape to Pacific Beach together.

Later that year, in December 2025, the couple traveled extensively together, including a relaxing Hawaii vacation, a snowy trip to Mammoth Mountain, and even attending a Zac Brown concert together during the holiday season. In February 2026, Brynn and Sterling spent Valentine’s Day together in New York City, where Sterling surprised her with flowers. The same month also marked their two-year anniversary, and both openly gushed about their feelings for one another online, showing how emotionally invested they remained in the relationship. Beyond the trips and celebrations, the couple also seems deeply integrated into each other’s everyday lives. Both Brynn and Sterling are dog lovers, and Brynn has frequently shared adorable moments with Sterling’s dog, Rudy. They have big plans for their future and see each other as big parts of it.

Brynn is a Well-Known Reality TV Dancer and Sterling is Starting His Career as a Model

Brynn Rumfallo began her dancing career at just two years old and quickly established herself as a talented performer in the competitive dance world. In 2013, she became part of the dance group Fresh Faces, which reached the quarterfinals of season 8 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her visibility grew even further when she joined ‘Dance Moms’ as a guest dancer in season 5 in 2015 before becoming a recurring cast member until 2017. Over the years, Brynn also built a modeling career, working with brands such as Abby Lee Apparel, Miss Behaved Girls, MissFit, and California Kisses Dancewear. Today, she works as a dancer and content creator with around 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Sterling Retzlaff graduated from East River High School in Anchorage, Alaska, before pursuing a degree in Personal Financial Planning at Texas Tech University. Although he initially did not come from the entertainment or fashion circles that surrounded many of his friends in Calabasas, he gradually built a career for himself in modeling after moving to California. Sterling currently works full-time as a model and only made his fashion runway debut in 2025. He has steadily been building his portfolio while working with agencies such as Wilhelmina Models, Campbell Models, and Sterling Photo.

Read More: Are Ally and Hashim From Perfect Match Still Together?