Are Ally and Hashim From Perfect Match Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ creates an environment where contestants are given the chance to explore connections with multiple people. While some couples form early and remain together until the end, others come and go but still leave a strong impact on the people involved. In season 4, Ally Lewber and Hashim Moore met at a point in the competition when nothing had been fully decided yet. The two were clearly attracted to one another from the beginning, but several complications stood in the way of them pursuing things openly. Their eventual decision to explore their connection together ended up creating far more tension and ripple effects inside the villa than either of them had expected.

Ally and Hashim Met While She Was Already Matched With Someone Else

Ally Lewber had formed a strong connection with Jimmy Presnell early in the season. The two had matched almost from the very beginning, but they had never fully locked the relationship down and remained open to exploring connections with other people. Things shifted when Hashim Moore returned to the villa during the singles mixer. He immediately caught Ally’s attention, and the two ended up sharing a kiss. When Ally returned, she was honest with Jimmy about what had happened and admitted that she felt torn and could not fully make up her mind. While Jimmy was someone she already shared comfort and history with, she also felt a strong spark with Hashim that she could not ignore.

Eventually, when Jimmy noticed how conflicted she was becoming, he decided to leave on his own, which allowed Ally to continue exploring her connection with Hashim. For a while, it seemed as though the two of them were heading toward the finale together. However, there was another twist when Jimmy was later chosen to return to the villa and asked Ally out on a date. The two quickly reconnected, which ultimately led to Hashim leaving the villa. When Hashim later returned for the finale, he told Jimmy that, out of “bro code,” he felt he should be honest and reveal that he and Ally had been intimate. It became obvious then that Ally had not shared the full truth with Jimmy earlier. Still, despite the tension the revelation caused, the season eventually wrapped up without any further major drama between them.

Ally and Hashim Have Moved Forward in Different Directions

While Ally Lewber and Hashim Moore ended their relationship during their time in the villa itself, things were not completely smooth afterward. Ally later shared that she did not feel comfortable with Hashim revealing intimate details about their relationship in front of everyone and admitted that the situation upset her. However, she also explained that the two eventually spoke afterward and were able to clear the air between them. According to Ally, things are now good between them, and they have remained on friendly terms. Since they also share many mutual friends, maintaining a cordial relationship felt natural. Having gone through such an intense experience together, there is still warmth and respect between them, but nothing romantic has developed beyond that. Ally has also said that she is currently single and is not actively looking for a relationship at the moment.

Ally is Available For Astrology Reading Bookings and Dave is a MIami-Based Influencer

Ally Lewber, who is now based in Charleston, is a graduate of Belmont University and Pennsylvania State University. She first stepped into reality television through Vanderpump Rules, which helped her become a recognizable face among viewers. Since then, she has transitioned into being a full-time content creator and has built her platform around lifestyle, astrology, and entertainment. Ally also launched a video podcast series titled StarStruck for PAVE Studios, where she offered one-on-one astrology readings with celebrity guests. Although the podcast has since wrapped up, she still continues offering personalized astrology readings through bookings.

Hashim Moore is an alumnus of Princeton University and is currently based in Miami. Outside of reality television, he works in marketing and brand partnerships while also building a career as a content creator. Much of his work centers around fashion, lifestyle, fitness, and culture-focused projects. He is also associated with Pilot Experience, a platform focused on fashion, art, and modern culture. Alongside that, Hashim has ties with HYROX events in New York City, reflecting his growing involvement in the fitness and lifestyle space as well.

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