Where are Steve Cartisano’s Kids Now?

While Netflix’s ‘Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare’ majorly focuses on Stephen “Steve” Cartisano‘s work in the field of therapy camps, we also get to learn much more about his personal life. Given just how much impact Steve’s actions seem to have had on his kids, it’s only natural for the world to be a bit more curious about them, especially with Catherine “Catie” Cartisano actually sharing her experience in her own words in the documentary movie. As such, it is hardly a surprise that one might be curious about her and her siblings’ whereabouts.

Catherine “Catie” Cartisano in Now a Therapist

We are, of course, starting off with Catherine “Catie” Cartisano, who candidly talked about her own struggles in the movie. Catie opened up not only about how much she seemed to despise the negative attention that her father’s work brought on their family but also the fact that she had herself struggled with drugs as a teenager, something that landed her in jail. However, she has since certainly turned a new life around and is helping others battle with problems that once plagued her.

Now based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Catie is a Mental Health Therapist and a Licensed Substance Use Disorder Counselor. Since October 2016, she has been serving as the Clinical Director of Balance House. While Catie’s work is in a similar vein to her father’s, her approach to the same is certainly vastly different. On a more personal note, she is quite happily married to Ross Thelen and now goes by the name Catie Thelen.

David Cartisano is in Prison

In the Netflix movie, David Cartisano’s struggles with drugs are talked about by Catie Cartisano as well as their mother, Deborah “Debbi” Cartisano. The latter shared that while Catie has indeed made an impressive recovery, David continues to struggle, something that seems to tar at the hearts of his loved ones. Presently, he is an inmate at the James Lynaugh Unit in Pecos County, Texas, and will be released on September 12, 2027, though he will become eligible for parole on March 11, 2024.

The charges for which David is in prison include one count of stalking, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of bond violation. The former allegedly took place on January 2, 2020, while the latter two charges are dated July 22 and July 25, 2020, respectively. For the accusations of assault and bond violation, David was sentenced to seven years on August 12, 2021, by Tarrant County, Texas. This was followed by his being sentenced to the same amount of time in prison in Parker County, Texas, on September 21, 2021.

Jennifer Cartisano is a Mother of Two

Based in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Jennifer is seemingly working in the field of higher education. She is also quite happily married to Jason Sparlin, with whom she has two children: a son named Jack Sparlin and a beautiful daughter called Olivia Sparlin. The happy family prefers to keep the details of their personal lives private and seems to enjoy spending time in each other’s company. Jennifer is also on good terms with her sister, Catie Cartisano, and her mother, Debbie Cartisano.

Daniel Cartisano is an Oklahoma Resident

Last but not least, we have Daniel Cartisano, who is also based in Oklahoma, specifically the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area. He now works as an IT Client Solutions Engineer for The Chickasaw Nation and seemingly prefers to live a private life for the most part. Around the time of his father’s death on May 4, 2019, Daniel had not been engaged or married to anyone. He also did not appear in the Netflix documentary, likely preferring a more under-the-radar approach than his sister, Catie Cartisano.

