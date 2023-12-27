Hell Camp: How Did Steve Cartisano Die?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that therapy camps for youngsters almost always do more harm than good since their core operations strategy is negative reinforcements. This much has actually even been evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare,’ a documentary that places special focus on the pioneer of such wilderness programs for troubled adolescents. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about this infamous entrepreneur — Stephen “Steve” Anthony Cartisano — as well as his ultimate woeful fate, we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Who is Steve Cartisano?

Although born on August 15, 1955, in Modesto, California, to Bonnie Lou Coley and Anthony Cartisano, Steve was reportedly raised by another couple altogether until he was around two years old. That’s because his birth parents had initially given him up for adoption before suddenly backtracking, only for his ensuing years to then be far from comfortable, stable, or happy. “My mother was a heroin addict, spent time in prison,” he’d once said, per the original. “She was killed when I was 17. My father, he had a pretty hot temper. His way of handling problems was to smack you around.”

Steve thus apparently had a tough time throughout junior high and high school, which is why he decided to enlist in the Air Force instead of joining his father’s concrete business upon graduation. That’s where he really found himself as not just a man but also a leader — he was a part of the Aerospace Para Rescue Recovery Unit and regarded as “one of the best-trained survivalists.” It hence comes as little surprise that upon his discharge, he decided to establish a wilderness survival program industry since he knew first-hand that such experiences could be transformative.

Steve’s first venture was actually The Challenger Foundation in Utah, where he’d already settled with his wife Deborah “Debbie” Lee Carr (married December 15, 1978) as well as their four kids. His goal was admittedly to help troubled teens escape their bad habits by essentially making them earn their survival — basic privileges, food, water — which allegedly initially worked wonders. However, according to the documentary, things changed once the money started rolling in as the business quickly expanded beyond what he could’ve ever imagined, and so did his focus/interests.