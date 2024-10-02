Steve Mera: Where is the Paranormal Specialist Now?

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: My Paranormal Partner’ focuses on Don Philips‘ alleged ability to interact with a spirit entity called Becky. In order to put his abilities to the test, Paranormal Specialist Steve Mera joined Don on numerous of his paranormal projects and claimed that he witnessed his conversations with the spirit on the recording device. Despite Don being the focal point of the majority of the episode, Steve still manages to invoke several questions in the minds of the viewers.

Steve Mera Has Accomplished a Lot in the Field of UFOs and Paranormal

The subject of UFOs and the Paranormal has fascinated Stephen “Steve” Mera from his early childhood, so much so that he ended up making a career out of it. However, before he made a name for himself in the community, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from North Trafford College and GEC Electrical after passing out from Wellington Boys Secondary School. Meanwhile, he ensured that he gave some time to his passion and carried out consistent research on UFOs and the Paranormal, which would prove to be vital in his future. By 1989, his efforts got him a job at NATO as a Telecommunications Officer before working at MAPIT (Manchester Aerial Phenomena Investigation Team) and BUFORA (British UFO Research Association).

A few years later, Steve created the BITC (British Investigators Training Course) in Anomalous Phenomena, which turned out to be a huge success across the United Kingdom. The 1990s were quite productive in his professional career as he reformed MAPIT and helped in the launch of MARA (Merseyside Anomalies Research Association) and NUFORA (The National UFO Research Association). Around 1996, he also launched the SEP (Scientific Establishment of Parapsychology) and worked in the para-psychological departments. By 1998, he had completed the Pre-Degree Psychology at South Trafford College, Manchester, and the BSY Parapsychology Course. He has also worked with Parkway Green Housing Association and Zohar Entertainment Group as a UAP Geological Research and Paranormal Specialist.

In 2017, he also co-founded ONSTELLAR. Steve also earned his degree in Human Behavioral Psychology from The Manchester Metropolitan University. Steve has also been a part of more than 90 TV shows and radio stations throughout his career, thanks to his expertise in the field of UFOs and the Paranormal. Not only that, he has worked with more than 300 different publications across the world and written for numerous TV shows. Some of the shows he has worked on are ‘Conspiracy Corner,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘The Late Night Debate Show,’ ‘The Scream Team,’ ‘The Great Unexplained Debate Show,’ ‘UFO Hunters,’ The Afterlife,’ and more. As for the magazines that have featured his articles, some of them are ‘UFO Review,’ ‘UFO News UK,’ ‘Ghost Voices,’ ‘Naro Minded,’ ‘Fate,’ ‘UFO Magazine,’ ‘Alien Encounters,’ ‘Sightings,’ and many more.

While he is currently handling his responsibilities as the owner and editor of Phenomena Magazine, Steve also stays busy with running MAPIT and SEP. Having written three books — ‘The A-Z of the Unknown,’ ‘Strange Happenings: Memoirs of a Paranormal Investigator,’ and ‘Paranormal Insight: A Concise Study of the Strange and Profound’ — the Paranormal Specialist is also reportedly working on a couple of new books, which would revolve around the UFO Phenomena. On September 30, 2024, Steve conducted a Birmingham UFO Group meeting at the Hot Shots Snooker Club function room at 100 Crosswells Road in Oldbury, Birmingham. In the same month, he also featured as a guest in a podcast called ‘Paranormal Pendle.’

Steve Mera is Also a Dedicated Partner and Friend

Originally from Wythenshawe in south Manchester, England, Stephen “Steve” Mera leads a content life on the personal front. After all, he has been navigating life’s ups and downs with his one true love, Jackie Heighway, for over a decade now. Though neither of the two has shared when they fell in love, we know that their paths crossed in 2011 in Bolton, and it was in the same year, on November 28, that they turned their fondness for each other into a full-fledged relationship. Together, the two have seemingly built a beautiful world of their own in Greater Manchester, UK, with trust, care, understanding, and loads of love. Jackie is a Salford native who has been self-employed since 2018. Steve has her biggest cheerleader in Jackie, who makes sure she has his back every step of the way. Whether it is accompanying Steve on his research trips or sharing details about his talks, Jackie does everything to showcase her support for her partner.

From what we can tell, Steve seemingly has a daughter named Jenny from a previous relationship. However, not much is known about her. For the uninitiated, Steve is also a huge animal lover and got his first pet in 1997. Losing a pet leaves a huge void in the lives of pet parents and sadly, Steve and Jackie had to experience that pain and grief when their beloved cat, Lucy, crossed over the rainbow bridge in August 2024. “We will never forget you. You were a huge part of our family. We will meet again one day,” wrote Jackie announcing Lucy’s departure from this world. Though they’ll always miss Lucy, Steve and Jackie are grateful they got to create so many beautiful memories with her.

When Steve is not investing his time in furthering his passion, the paranormal specialist enjoys spending time with his family and friends. Even today, he continues to impart all the knowledge he has gathered from his decades of extensive research with the world by setting up meetings and talks every now and then. He also keeps his admirers updated and captivated by sharing his insights on a regular basis on his YouTube channel. Apart from spending time with the love of his life, Jackie, and embarking on trips with her, Steve also looks forward to hanging out with his friends.

