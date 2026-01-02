Does Steve Die in Stranger Things?

The finale of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things‘ pits the main characters in a final showdown against Vecna. They enter the Abyss to rescue Holly and the kids while trying to kill Vecna, with the Mind Flayer thrown in the mix. This creates a very dangerous situation, with the fates of all the main characters hanging in the balance. One of the characters that comes remarkably close to dying is Steve Harrington. Since being exposed to the world of the Demogorgons and the Upside Down, he has continually been in the middle of the action, coming relatively close to death in various instances. The finale, however, puts him in a very precarious position. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Steve Has His Closest Brush With Death in the Stranger Things Finale

In the finale, as everyone prepares for the final battle, it becomes clear that they will have to make the interdimensional travel to the Abyss to save Holly and the kids, as well as the town of Hawkins, and the entire world, for that matter. Steve comes up with the plan of using the Sqwak tower to get their opening into the other world, one that wouldn’t otherwise be accessible to them until they fly thousands of feet in the sky. For the plan to work, they must let Vecna bring the Abyss close enough so that it touches the tower, allowing Steve and his team to enter the world without much fuss. However, just as the Abyss is pulled closed enough, Vecna must be stopped from pulling it even further, as it will destroy the tower and everyone on it.

For the second part of the plan, the team relies on Eleven, who must use her powers to enter Vecna’s mind and weaken him, if not kill him entirely. The plan starts out well, but while the Abyss is pulled into the Upside Down, to eventually collide with Hawkins, Eleven, joined by Kali and Max, struggles to navigate her way through Henry’s memories to find the exact spot where he has been keeping the kids captive. Dustin notifies Hopper that the Abyss is moving closer faster than they expected, and they have only thirty or so seconds before it will crush the tower. Hopper conveys this message to Eleven, who is in the sensory deprivation tank, entirely focused on finding Henry.

Meanwhile, thirty seconds pass, and the Abyss starts to push down on the tower. This leads the structure to become unstable, making everyone lose their grip. While the others find something to steady themselves, Steve is unable to steady himself and falls off a broken railing. For a minute, it looks like he has fallen off the tower and is falling to his death on the ground. Fortunately, Jonathan comes to the rescue. He catches Steve in the nick of time, and at the same time, Eleven finds Vecna and attacks him, resulting in him losing control of the kids and putting a stop to the Abyss’ progression into the Upside Down. As the tower stabilises, Jonathan pulls up Steve, bringing him back to safety. But this doesn’t mean that he is out of danger. The real fight begins when they enter the Abyss and are confronted by the Mind Flayer.

Steve Gets to Live His Dream Life in the End

The battle of the Abyss pits Steve and the group against the Mind Flayer, but by sticking together, they succeed in killing the monster, while Eleven and Will handle Vecna. As part of the plan, they leave the Abyss, rig the Upside Down with explosives, and go back to Hawkins. Even though they are ambushed by Dr. Kay and her soldiers, the point of capturing them is nullified when the Upside Down is destroyed, and Eleven seemingly dies with it. With this, Kay has no reason to hold anyone captive or to remain in Hawkins, so she and her soldiers leave, allowing Hawkins to return to normal. Now that the monsters and the evil scientist are gone, the residents of Hawkins look forward to the future. In the next eighteen months, everyone focuses on living their dream.

Jonathan goes to NYU, Nancy goes to Emerson, and Robin goes to Smith. Steve, on the other hand, stays back in Hawkins. He becomes the coach of the school team, which combines the two things he is great at: the sport and working with kids. He is deeply content in his new life and, as he later updates his friends, he has a string of romances. Every time, he believes he has found the one, but it doesn’t look like he is settling down with anyone anytime soon. He misses his friends, and in the end, the four of them plan to meet again soon, promising that they will continue to be in each other’s lives even as their paths diverge. He holds up the same promise with Dustin, who also moves away from Hawkins after graduation but still finds time for an adventure when his best friend comes calling.

