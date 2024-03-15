Steven Strube: Where is Heather Strube’s Ex-Husband Now?

The daylight murder of Heather Strube in April 2009, occurring in a public setting, caused significant alarm within the community. The brazen and alarming nature of the crime sent shockwaves, especially when Heather’s mother-in-law, Joanna Hayes, was convicted of the murder. One crucial piece of evidence presented against Joanna was a recorded conversation between her and Steven Strube, her son, and Heather’s husband.

This conversation, initiated after Steven was shown surveillance footage by the police, played a pivotal role in the case. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode titled ‘Deadly Swap’ highlights Steven’s role in detail and gives us an insight into his actions before and after the murder.

Who is Steven Strube?

Steven Strube, born to Joanna Hayes and Steven Strube Sr., shared a close bond with his parents. He first crossed paths with Heather Strube at a teenage youth group, leading to their marriage in 2004. Their union brought years of marital happiness, and the arrival of their son, Carson, in 2007, added further joy to their lives. However, this was not all that was going on in Steven’s life.

In 2007, Steven faced legal troubles when he pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage to property in Fulton County. As a result, he received a six-year probation sentence. The following year, in 2008, he once again found himself in trouble with the law, pleading guilty to felony theft by receiving. This time, he was placed on probation for five years. Amidst these legal challenges, Steven’s marriage to Heather also deteriorated. By 2008, they were separated and in the process of divorcing, while still sharing custody of their son.

On the evening of April 26, 2009, Steven arrived with Carson at a Target parking lot in Snellville, Georgia, a familiar location for the couple’s custody exchanges as they finalized their divorce. It was a routine handoff spot where Steven often transferred Carson to Heather’s care. After completing the exchange, Steven left in his car. Shortly thereafter, Heather was confronted by a stranger who shot her while Carson remained in the backseat.

As the police commenced their investigation, Steven was initially within their scope. He informed them that after dropping off Carson, he went to a car wash and then met his girlfriend. His alibi checked out but the police were still apprehensive as they believed he could have hired someone to carry out the murder. Steven had told them that he was living with his parents and when the police reached the residence, they were able to identify the white pickup that one of the eyewitnesses had seen.

The police called Steven for interrogation and showed him surveillance footage in which the suspect was seen. His response to the video was characterized as highly emotional by the police officers, who observed him identifying the individual as his mother, Joanna. He remarked that the person resembled her in appearance and mannerisms. Subsequently, the police recorded a conversation between Steven and his mother shortly after he viewed the video. In the recorded conversation, he was tearful as he conveyed to her that he had watched the video.

He said, “Mom, it looks like you. It looks just like you. Walks like you. Why did you do it?” His mother kept denying that she had anything to do with it. When the conversation was ending, Joanna had said that she should go and put on some decent clothes as the police would come to arrest and question her.

Steven Strube is Not Publicly Active Today

Steven Strube refrained from testifying that the individual seen in the surveillance footage was his mother. He claimed that at the time he was shown the video, he was experiencing extreme stress, and on the brink of a “nervous breakdown.” Additionally, he expressed confusion as the police repeatedly inquired whether the person in the video resembled his mother or not. He said, “I started questioning everything my mother had done up to that day. I just questioned what all they had on them, wondering why they thought it was my mom so much.”

During his mother’s trial, Steven found himself behind bars serving a four-month prison sentence for violating his probation terms. In the absence of his parents, Carson was under the care of Heather Strube’s father and grandmother, residing in their home. When Steven’s attorney attempted to secure custody of Carson, the judge noted that Steven had made no effort to contact or inquire about Carson’s well-being after Heather’s demise. Following the conclusion of the legal proceedings, Steven has maintained a low profile, refraining from making many public appearances.

