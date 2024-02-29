Kevin Hunter: Where is Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Now?

While Leftime’s ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ is primarily about the beloved television star Wendy Williams, the show also allows the viewers to learn more about people who have played a crucial role in her life. This includes Kevin Hunter Sr, who was once married to Wendy. The separation between the two was not exactly an easy one and had easily become a topic of public interest. As such, many in the audience are curious about just what Hunter is up to these days.

Kevin Hunter’s Marriage ended Due to Infidelity

The first time that Kevin Hunter first met Wendy Williams was apparently in a skating rink in Union, New Jersey, during a dance party. The year was 1994 and the then beauty parlor owner had seemingly found himself enamored with the vivacious radio host that was Wendy Williams. In turn, Wendy found herself falling for Hunter’s apparently protective side. At the time, she was just coming out of her marriage of five months to Bert Girigorie, which had seemingly not ended on good terms.

The two soon started a relationship that ultimately led them down the path of marriage. Together, the two soon welcomed their son Kevin Hunter Jr into this world on August 18, 2000, though Wendy has confessed that her path to a successful pregnancy was not an easy one. She has since also admitted that around the time she became a mother, she had started to get the feeling that her marriage to Hunter was doomed due to his habit of infidelity.

Despite the apparent troubles between Hunter and Wendy when it came to their marriage, the two did seem to make a good professional team. Hunter had actually taken up the role of his wife’s manager and production partner and had played a pivotal role in making ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ a reality. In fact, when the show was launched in 2008, he was one of the executive producers. Together, the married couple worked on several projects over the years.

However, despite Wendy’s apparent willingness to be forgiving of Hunter’s past infidelities, the marriage ultimately came to an end when Wendy filed for a divorce in April 2019. As shared in the Lifetime documentary, the legal separation came about after she came to know that her husband was soon to become a father to another woman’s child. “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams shared with The New York Times when the news became public. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Hunter himself came forward to the media and claimed that he was aware of the wrongdoings that he had committed. Despite the cause behind their divorce, he claimed that he would always be a supporter of Wendy. The couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2020, though not without hiccups. One notable incident during this time was the altercation that Hunter was involved in with his son, in which Kevin Jr punched him in front of a store, though the father chose not to press any charges.

In the Lifetime documentary, those close to Wendy claimed that her divorce from Hunter was bad for her in more ways than one. She was obviously distraught about the fact that her relationship for about 25 years had come to an end. Additionally, it was apparently Hunter who diligently checked that Wendy did not overindulge in alcohol. As shared by Wendy’s family members, Hunter would apparently take care of his former wife and ensure that she woke up on time for work.

Kevin Hunter is Unhappy With the Documentary

Following the release of the Lifetime documentary ‘Where is Wnedy Williams?’ Kevin Hunter took to social media to express his unhappiness with the way things were portrayed in the show. He claimed that Wendy Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie, would talk to the producers of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ behind her sister’s back, all under the pretense that the star host would be getting her show back. He added that he was surprised that his son, Kevin Hunter Jr, had taken part in the documentary, as the father had apparently been under the impression that his son was not planning on doing so.

Additionally, Hunter expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged negative light that he and his former wife were shown in during the series. Notably, Hunter had filed a lawsuit in March 2022 against Debmar-Mercury, the company behind ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ for his termination from the role of executive producer. Hunter had claimed he had been terminated from the show due to the end of his marriage with Wendy, which is not legal in the state of New York. Now a vegan, Hunter works as an executive producer and is proudly associated with Hunter Publishing Group.

