Steven Williams Murder: Where Are Opal Skidmore, Rickey King, and Charles Lehman Jr. Now?

When Steven Williams was reported missing on March 14, 2015, authorities began treating it as another missing person case. However, the discovery of Steven’s deceased body turned the case on its head and forced the police to begin a homicide investigation. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fatal Vows: Bored to Death’ chronicles the brutal murder and shows how the ensuing investigation unraveled a complex plot of open relationships leading to a murder fueled with jealousy. Let’s take a closer look and find out where the perpetrator is today, shall we?

How Did Steven Williams Die?

Steven Williams lived in Marion, Iowa, with his wife Opal Skidmore, Opal’s children from her previous marriage, and his children from his previous relationship. Moreover, Opal’s ex-husband’s wife, Lisa, and her cousin, Charles Lehman Jr., also lived with the couple in their home. Considered a generous person who was always ready to open his home to anyone in need, Steven had quite a high standing in society. To the outside eye, his life seemed quite happy, and thus, people were shocked when he turned up dead all of a sudden.

Steven was reported missing on March 14, 2015, although Opal mentioned that he had been missing since March 11. She further claimed that he was last seen in the family’s van at a nearby Wendy’s, where he had driven to following an argument. For three days following the missing person report, authorities formed searched parties and combed the nearby area for the missing man but to no avail. They literally left no stones unturned in their efforts, but still, Steven was nowhere to be found.

Ultimately, three days later, the police noticed the van in question was abandoned at White River and recovered it. However, returning to the site, they found blood at the same place where the vehicle was parked and were soon led to a rolled up and bound carpet abandoned on the riverbank. Inside, they found Steven’s body with several lacerations on his throat and neck. An autopsy later confirmed that he had died of a stab wound to the chest.

Who Killed Steven Williams?

Through their investigation, the police found out that Steven and Opal had an extremely rocky relationship. Although they were happy initially, the show portrayed how Opal soon grew bored and wanted to learn trucking with her ex-boyfriend, Rickey King. This did not sit well with Steven, but he ultimately caved and let her go. While she was gone, Opal’s ex-husband’s present wife, Lisa, called Steven and asked him for help as she was facing domestic abuse. Steven, thus, gave her shelter in his home, and the two began getting comfortable. Ultimately, both Steven and Opal decided to try an open relationship that would allow Steven to be with Lisa and Opal to be with Ricky. However, witnessing Steven with Lisa made Opal get more and more jealous until she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Surprisingly, when the police questioned Opal after finding Steven’s body, she quickly admitted to her involvement in the murder. Although previously, Opal had stated that she had no idea about Steven’s whereabouts, she decided to come clean and mentioned how she had roped in Rickey King and Charles Lehman Jr. to commit the murder. She further claimed that she had stayed behind at a relative’s house, whole Rickey and Charles picked Steven up in the van. They told Steven that his wife needed him but instead drove to the river bank and stabbed him to death. Charles and Rickey, too, confessed to their involvement in the murder, and the show reveals how in a chilling turn of events, Steven even called his wife begging for his life, to which she did not respond. Thus, with a complete confession on their hands, the police arrested Opal Skidmore, Rickey King, and Charles Lehman Jr. before charging them with conspiracy and murder.

Where Are Opal Skidmore, Rickey King, and Charles Lehman Jr. Now?

Eventually, Opal, Rickey, and Charles accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to the charges against them. In 2015, based on their plea, Opal was sentenced to 50 years in prison, while Rickey and Charles were handed 45 and 55-year sentences, respectively. Thus, with no parole still in sight, Opal remains incarcerated in the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis, Indiana, while Rickey is spending his days behind bars at the Wabash Valley Level 3 Facility in Carlisle, Indiana. On the other hand, Charles is also incarcerated, albeit in the Wabash Valley Level 4 Facility, also in Carlisle.

