Streams Flow from a River Renewed for Season 2 at Super Channel

Super Channel has renewed the family drama series ‘Streams Flow from a River’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, starting February 16, 2026. Christopher Yip is back as showrunner, writer, and director.

The story centers on the struggles of a Chinese-Canadian immigrant family, the Chows, whose members reluctantly return to their home in a tiny rural town in Alberta, Canada, when the patriarch, Gordon Chow, falls ill. However, a snowstorm hits the town, and the members are stuck together. Now, they are forced to confront their past that tore the family apart in the first place.

We have Gordon and Diana Chow, who are struggling to keep the marriage working. Their daughter Loretta is still coping with the trauma of abuse, and their son Henry doesn’t want to talk about his sexuality. As these four deal with their personal issues while trying to be together, the series becomes an intimate portrayal of how pain becomes the engine that determines which track life will take. This is not to say that there is no happiness, but the ground zero is always one’s own hurt.

As the show progresses, it becomes clear that the only way each member of the Chows can better deal with their problems is by opening up to one another. With each episode addressing the personal trauma of the characters, there is also a clear sign of how the treatment lies in communication. This may seem ironic since the family is the source of the damage, but the cracks can only be closed by the adhesive of kin.

Season 2 will seemingly delve deeper into the family dynamics while introducing new characters. Characters that will return include Gordon Chow (Simon Sinn), Diana Chow (Jane Luk), Henry (Liam Ma), and Loretta (Danielle Ayow).

Hamilton served as the base for shows like ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ and ‘Motorheads.’

Read More: Adam Driver’s ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in March 2026