Adam Driver’s ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in March 2026

Adam Driver is headed to the Garden State for his next feature. The filming of ‘Rabbit, Rabbit,’ a Netflix crime drama series centering on a hostage situation, will take place in New Jersey between March 16 and June 25, 2026. Philip Barantini will direct, based on a story by Peter Craig.

The story is set at a truck stop in southern Illinois. When an escaped convict is cornered by the cops at the truck stop, he takes people hostage to try to bargain for his freedom. The consequent standoff soon takes the shape of an unmanageable social experiment involving the convict and his captives, as well as an emotional poker match between the convict and a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in what is called “tactical empathy.”

Adam Driver’s latest performance was as Cesar Catilina in Francis Ford Coppola’s epic sci-fi movie ‘Megalopolis.’ Before that, he played Enzo Ferrari in the biographical drama ‘Ferrari,’ Mills, a pilot, in sci-fi flick ’65,’ and Jack in the absurd comedy movie ‘White Noise.’ His fans know him as Adam Sackler from the HBO comedy drama series ‘Girls.’ Other shows he has been a part of include ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ and ‘The Unusuals.’ We will next see him alongside Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps in Jim Jarmusch’s comedy movie ‘Father Mother Sister Brother.’ It deals with estranged siblings who meet after years apart and are forced to confront unresolved tensions with their emotionally distant parents.

Philip Barantini directed the Emmy-award-winning Netflix series ‘Adolescence.’ Other shows whose episodes he has helmed include BBC’s ‘The Responder’ and ‘Boiling Point,’ and ITV’s ‘Malpractice.’ Some of the movies he has directed are the thriller flicks ‘Accused’ and ‘Boiling Point,’ and the crime drama ‘Villain.’

New Jersey served as the base for thriller shows like ‘Before,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘The Equalizer,’ and ‘Law & Order.’

