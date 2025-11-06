Olivia Colman’s ‘Cry Wolf’ Starts Filming in Toronto in February 2026

Hollywood North will soon host two Academy Award-winning actresses. Olivia Colman and Brie Larson have been roped in to star in the upcoming FX thriller series ‘Cry Wolf,’ which will be filmed in Toronto starting February 2026. The limited series is created, written, and showrun by Sarah Treem. The psychological story follows a social worker (Colman) and a mother (Larson), who are thrust into crisis when the latter’s teenage daughter alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.

Olivia Colman recently starred in the comedy drama ‘The Roses,’ Sophie Hyde’s ‘Jimpa,’ the adventure drama ‘Paddington in Peru,’ and the fantasy flick ‘Wonka.’ We also saw her as Chef Terry in ‘The Bear.’ Her upcoming projects include the comedy drama ‘Wicker,’ co-starring Alexander Skarsgard and Peter Dinklage, and the Netflix series adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ where she will play Mrs. Bennet. Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet, and Jack Lowden will portray Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy in the show.

Brie Larson’s last feature film role was Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU movie ‘The Marvels.’ Before that, she played Tess in ‘Fast X.’ In TV shows, she portrayed Elizabeth Zott in ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ and Francie Fak in ‘The Bear.’ She also voiced Envy Adams in the Netflix animated series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.’ Besides ‘Cry Wolf,’ we will also see her in Jason Orley’s upcoming comedy movie ‘Close Personal Friends,’ alongside Jack Quaid, Patti Harrison, and Lily Collins.

Toronto served as the filming base for thriller shows like ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Black Doves,’ and ‘Accused.’ Some upcoming shows that have been shot or will be shot in the city are Amazon Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest,’ starring Jaalen Best as Muhammad Ali, the Netflix show ‘Vladimir,’ featuring Rachel Weisz, and Peacock’s period drama series ‘Dreamland,’ starring Adrienne Warren.

