Michael Fassbender’s ‘Kennedy’ Starts Filming in London in March 2026

Michael Fassbender is headed to London for his next project. The filming of the Netflix political drama series ‘Kennedy’ will take place in the British capital from March 2026 onwards. Sam Shaw served as showrunner, with Thomas Vinterberg directing. Fassbender is the only revealed cast member and will portray Joe Kennedy Sr. The show is based on Fredrik Logevall’s book ‘JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956.’

The story will explore the Kennedy family, delving deep into the personal lives, the relationships, the rivalries, and the tragedies that shaped one of the most iconic dynasties in modern history. Beginning in the 1930s, the show will track the rise of Joe Kennedy Sr. and his wife, Rose Kennedy. We will also meet their nine children, including John F. Kennedy Jr., Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Edward “Ted” Kennedy, the first one becoming a US president and the latter two becoming senators, eventually.

While ‘Kennedy’ will be primarily political, the viewers will get to see how the politics and the personal lives of the Kennedys intersected with Hollywood across multiple generations. Before launching his sons’ political careers, Kennedy Sr. had a high-profile government career of his own, which will be shed light on. By appointment from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, he was the first chairman of the SEC (1934-35), the first Director of the United States Maritime Commission (1936-38), and U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom (1938-40), during the early years of World War II.

Michael Fassbender’s latest role was as CIA agent Brandon Colby in Paramount+’s political thriller show ‘The Agency,’ which has been renewed for Season 2. He also starred in ‘Black Bag,’ a spy thriller movie, alongside Cate Blanchett. We will next see him play an extraterrestrial in Na Hong-jin’s Korean sci-fi thriller ‘Hope.’ The movie also stars Alicia Vikander, Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Taylor Russell.

