‘Here We Go’ Renewed for Season 5 at BBC

The BBC has renewed its critically acclaimed comedy show ‘Here We Go’ for its fifth season. This comes as a great surprise for the fans, as Season 4 has yet to arrive (2026), which means the Jessops are here to stay for a long time. A Christmas special will also air this December. Filming of Season 5 will take place in the first quarter of 2026 in London. So we can assume that Season 4 is in the post-production stage. Tom Basden, who created the show, is the head writer, and Will Sinclair is roped in as a director.

The latest episode, AKA Episode 7, of Season 3 has Rachel and Paul preparing to serve as baby Atlas’s godparents. However, Paul must get himself baptized first. Dean introduces his new girlfriend, Katie, a personal trainer, to Rachel. Rachel starts listening to Katie, beginning with a lot of squats, the first step to eternal youth. On the other hand, Amy, who is newly single, starts concentrating on music, preparing to perform at Bedford Battle of the Bands (BBOB). She is joined by her bandmate Graham, AKA G. Surprisingly and yet naturally, her grandmother Sue is her biggest fan, providing Amy with all the emotional support she needs.

The 2025 Christmas special will have Rachel planning to throw a big New Year’s Eve party. However, Paul wants a quiet holiday cottage with a sauna that will help him get rid of the boil on his cheek. The special will include an entertaining road trip, a missing dummy, and a crate of unlicensed fireworks Paul picked up at a police auction.

Only after Season 4 ends will we be able to guess what will happen in Season 5. Actors returning for Season 4 include Tom Basden as Robin, Jim Howick as Paul Jessop, Katherine Parkinson as Rachel Jessop, Alison Steadman as Sue Jessop, Freya Parks as Amy Jessop, Jude Morgan-Collie as Sam Jessop, Tori Allen-Martin as Cherry, Mica Ricketts as Maya, Ed Kear as Dean, and Jon Furlong as Jelson.

London has served as the filming base for comedy shows like ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, ‘Ted Lasso,’ featuring Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag,’ and Ricky Gervais’s ‘After Life.’

