‘The Assassin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Prime Video has renewed the thriller series ‘The Assassin’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Athens, Greece, where much of the first season was shot, though the dates have yet to be confirmed. Jack Williams and Harry Williams, who created the show, are back as head writers. Selina Lim returns as a writer, with Lisa Mulcahy and Daniel Nettheim back to direct.

The Season 1 finale reveals that Marie Bertrand isn’t Edward Green’s biological mother. He is the son of French arms dealer Jean-Luc, Marie’s husband, but since Marie never considered herself a mother and never wanted a child, Jean-Luc used a surrogate and brought up Edward as his own. Then, when Julie Green, an assassin hired by Aaron Cross and his wife Leila to kill Jean-Luc for trying to extort money from them, does kill Jean-Luc, leaves Marie for dead, and steals Edward, Marie vows revenge.

As the finale proceeds, Marie tells Edward, whom she has poisoned and is holding captive, about Jean-Luc being his father and how he was murdered. We are told that it was Julie’s guilt that led her to take Edward with her and bring him up as her own in isolation. Marie also tells Edward that Kayla Cross, his love interest, is the daughter of Aaron Cross. When Julie arrives to save Edward, a string of rushed circumstances eventually results in Marie offering the antidote if Edward kills Julie. Instead, he kills Marie. Edward is rushed to the hospital by Kayla’s men. It is also revealed that Aaron Cross is seemingly poisoned by his son, Ezra (Kayla’s brother), and dies. The latter becomes the new head of Cross Global Mining. The finale ends with Edward, Kayla, and Julie navigating Greece, looking for Edward’s biological mother.

Considering how Season 1 ends, actors most likely to return for Season 2 include Keeley Hawes as Julie Green, Freddie Highmore as Edward Green, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Kayla Cross, Devon Terrell as Ezra Cross, Gerald Kyd as Luka, and Richard Dormer as Damien Hammond.

Read More: ‘Fallout’ Season 3 Starts Filming in Santa Clarita in February 2026