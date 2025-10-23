‘Fallout’ Season 3 Starts Filming in Santa Clarita in February 2026

The filming of Season 3 of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series ‘Fallout’ will take place in Santa Clarita, California, starting in February 2026. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are back as showrunners, with Frederick E.O. Toye returning to direct. Season 2 will premiere on December 17 this year.

In the Season 1 finale, Lucy discovers that her father, Hank MacLean, is not who he seems to be. Hank uses the stolen suit of armor from Maximum and flies away, with the final moments of the finale revealing New Vegas. A city that is a crucial element in the ‘Fallout’ game, New Vegas promises new adventures and uncharted territories for our characters. In the game ‘Fallout: New Vegas,’ a man named Robert House protects Las Vegas from the possibility of a nuclear war. The character also has a cameo in Episode 8, played by Rafi Silver. In it, we see him as a member of Vault-Tec’s private council.

Meanwhile, Lucy doesn’t stay with Maximum and leaves with the Ghoul when the latter offers her to travel with him. This is to find answers to her questions, which will seemingly be revealed during her journey with the Ghoul, who was once an actor named Cooper Howard. Season 2 will have the Ghoul search for Hank’s boss, AKA Barb (Cooper’s wife), who worked at Vault-Tec, the company that caused the nuclear fallout, thereby setting the stage for unknown adventures in the second season.

Considering how Season 1 ends, actors we can expect to return in Season 2 include Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Justin Theroux as Mr. House, and Dogmeat, the canine. Macaulay Culkin has been roped in for Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Only after Season 2 drops will we be able to determine what will happen in Season 3.

