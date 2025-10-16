‘Suburræterna’ Season 2 Starts Filming in Rome in October

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Suburræterna,’ the well-received spin-off of the Italian crime drama series ‘Suburra,’ will take place in Rome, Italy, from October 20 this year to February 2026. Ezio Abbate and Fabrizio Bettelli are back as writers, with Leonardo D’Agostini and Michele Alhaique roped in to direct the episodes.

In the Season 1 finale, Angelica holds Alberto “Spadino” Anacleti responsible for the death of her best friend Nadia, who was, in fact, shot fatally by Victor, Alberto’s nephew. Nadia had planned to betray her and eliminate the Luciani family once and for all.

Corrupt politician Amedeo Cinaglia’s motive to build the New Colosseum is foiled after he fails to reach the meeting that was arranged among him, Ercole, Cardinal Tronto, and the notary. Ultimately, the project falls into the hands of Ercole Bonatesta, another councilman, who, just like Cinaglia, wants power and control over the criminal empire. Bonatesta ultimately kills his grandfather Vito, who had been a staunch supporter of the Anacleti family.

The finale culminates in gunshots, while Damiano Luciani (Giulia Luciani’s brother) and his wife, Angelica Sale, Alberto’s ex-wife, are on the beach, speaking their hearts out to each other. In the ensuing drama, Damiano’s brother Cesare is shot by Cerocchi’s men, the lieutenant working for Amedeo Cinaglia. The Lucianis lose their share and their control over the selling in their turf, all of which is run by Adelaide Anacleti. Anacleti is eventually killed by Giulia in an attack, and the Lucianis even burn down the homes of the Anacletis. Spadino makes up his mind to get his family’s villas back and exact revenge on the Lucianis.

Considering how Season 1 ends, actors expected to return for Season 2 include Giacomo Ferrara as Alberto “Spadino” Anacleti, Filippo Nigro as Amedeo Cinaglia, Carlotta Antonelli as Angelica Sale, Marlon Joubert as Damiano, Aliosha Massine as Ercole Bonatesta, Yamina Birmi as Giulia Luciani, Paola Sotgiu as Adelaide Anacleti, and Emmanuele Aita as Ferdinando Badali.

