Rosamund Pike’s ‘God Mode’ Starts Filming in New York and New Jersey in February 2026

Rosamund Pike, the mistress of psychologically charged roles, will be seen filming a Netflix series in the Empire State and the Garden State next year. Principal photography of ‘God Mode,’ AKA ‘Thumblite,’ a series set in Silicon Valley, will take place in New York and New Jersey between February 17 and June 15, 2026. Scott Z. Burns and K.C. Perry wrote the story, with the former being the creator and the latter serving as the showrunner.

The story will delve deep into the rivalries, visions, obsessions, and schemes of the power brokers and their underlings as they fight for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known, the tech industry. Pike’s character will be at the center of the anxiety-inducing atmosphere.

Rosamund Pike’s latest performances on film are Elspeth Catton in the psychological drama ‘Saltburn,’ Marla Grayson in the Netflix crime drama ‘I Care a Lot,’ and Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie in the biographical drama ‘Radioactive.’ On TV, we saw her as Moiraine Damodred in the Prime Video fantasy adventure series ‘The Wheel of Time’ and Louise in SundanceTV’s ‘State of the Union.’ We will next see her as Maddie in Babak Anvari’s thriller drama ‘Hallow Road.’ The plot follows two parents, Maddie and Frank (Matthew Rhys), in a race against time after their daughter calls and informs them late at night that she has caused a tragic car accident.

Upcoming projects to be shot in New York include the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ featuring Jennifer Aniston, the action flick ‘Breaking The Empire State,’ starring Gerard Butler, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ New Jersey will serve as the base for the heist drama ‘Here Comes The Flood,’ starring Robert Pattinson and Denzel Washington, the Netflix biographical drama ‘Fight For ’84,’ featuring Jamie Foxx, and the crime film ‘‘Paper Tiger,’ starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

