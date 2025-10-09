Christopher Meloni’s ‘17 Sundays’ Begins Filming in Pittsburgh and Paris in October

Christopher Meloni will be traveling between the US and France for his upcoming drama series. The filming of Hulu’s ’17 Sundays,’ an NFL drama series, will take place in Los Angeles (California), Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania), Cleveland (Ohio), and Paris (France), between October 23 this year and May 4, 2026. Starring alongside Meloni are William H. Macy, Mandy Moore, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, and Chace Crawford. Dan Fogelman wrote the show, and Gavin O’Connor has been roped in to direct.

The show is set inside the world of the NFL, and while specifics of the plot are under wraps, ’17 Sundays’ is poised to be a sports drama with a generational family component to it. Meloni will play Danny Roarke, the head coach of an NFL team. Macy will play the team’s owner, Hank Durkin, and Moore will play Lauren, Hank’s daughter and his heir apparent.

Christopher Meloni is primarily known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ shows, namely ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ His other TV roles include George Winslow in Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Don Wild in Hulu’s ‘Maxxx,’ and August Pullman in OWN’s ‘Underground.’ Movies he has been a part of are the Jackie Robinson biopic ’42,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl,’ ‘Almost Friends,’ and ‘Snatched.’

William H. Macy, whom his fans will know as Frank Gallagher from ‘Shameless’ and Dr. David Morgenstern from ‘ER,’ played Trevathan, the chief advisor of Proximus Caesar, in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ and Summerhayes in ‘Ricky Stanicky.’ We will next see him as Arn Peeples in ‘Train Dreams,’ a feature film based on Denis Johnson’s novella. It will get a limited theatrical release in the US in November 2025, followed by a global release on Netflix the same month.

Mandy Moore, of ‘A Walk to Remember’ fame, can be spotted as Ann Best in the war drama ‘Midway.’ Her other feature film roles include Cate in ‘The Darkest Minds,’ Lisa in ’47 Meters Down,’ and Rapunzel (voice) in the Disney animated movie ‘Tangled.’ She also played Benita Alexander in the Peacock crime drama anthology series ‘Dr. Death.’

Sam Corlett’s notable performances include Leif Eriksson in ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Marshall Lawson in ‘Territory,’ and Caliban in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ Tanner Zagarino’s noteworthy TV credits are Redbird in Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ and Dylan in Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking.’ Some movies he has been a part of are the action thriller ‘Aftermath,’ the comedy movie ‘The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie,’ and the thriller flick ‘The Price We Pay.’

Chloe Bennet played Daisy ‘Skye’ Johnson in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ You can also recognize her as Lana Lee from Hulu’s ‘Interior Chinatown’ and Robyn from Hulu’s ‘Dave.’ In the rom-com ‘Married by Mistake,’ she played the protagonist, Riley Smith. Chace Crawford’s most prominent role is The Deep from Prime Video’s ‘The Boys.’ He reprised the role in ‘Gen V,’ the spin-off of ‘The Boys.’ He also played Billy LeFever in ABC’s ‘Blood & Oil.’ Recent films we can spot him in are Chris Nelson’s comedy mystery ‘Reunion,’ Vaughn Stein’s thriller movie ‘Inheritance,’ and Grant S. Johnson’s ‘Nighthawks.’

