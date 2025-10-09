Lucy Liu’s ‘Superfakes’ Starts Filming in New York in January 2026

The Empire State will soon host Emmy-nominated actress Lucy Liu. This is because the filming of Peacock’s ‘Superfakes,’ a crime drama series, featuring her in the lead, will take place in New York from January 19 to April 24, 2026. Alice Ju serves as the creator, writer, and showrunner. The story follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer (Liu) who enters the dangerous black market underworld to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family.

Lucy Liu’s latest performance was as Irene in Eric Lin’s crime drama ‘Rosemead.’ The plot follows Irene, an ailing woman who goes to great lengths to protect her teenage son, who has violent obsessions. We also saw her as Zoe in the Christmas action-adventure movie ‘Red One,’ co-starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons; Anata in the crime action-comedy ‘Old Guy,’ which also stars Christoph Waltz; and Rebekah in Steven Soderbergh’s horror film ‘Presence.’

As far as TV is concerned, the ‘Kill Bill’ star played Joyce Newman in the Netflix miniseries ‘A Man in Full,’ about an Atlanta real estate mogul (Jeff Daniels) facing sudden bankruptcy; Simone Grove in Paramount+’s crime comedy show ‘Why Women Kill,’ and Dr. Joan Watson in CBS’s ‘Elementary.’ Liu will next be seen alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

Alice Ju’s writing credits include Peacock’s ‘Poker Face,’ which follows a woman who solves crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying; Netflix’s ‘Beef,’ which revolves around two people and their acts of revenge on each other in the aftermath of a road rage incident; and ‘Russian Doll,’ which follows a woman stuck in a time loop in New York City.

Other upcoming movies and shows to be shot in New York include the action movie ‘Breaking The Empire State,’ starring Gerard Butler, the Apple TV+ drama series ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ featuring Jennifer Aniston, and ‘Loser,’ a thriller drama starring Angourie Rice and Finn Bennett. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is also being filmed in New York.

Read More: Joel Kinnaman’s ‘Bishop’ Starts Filming in Montreal in May 2026