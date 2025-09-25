Joel Kinnaman’s ‘Bishop’ Starts Filming in Montreal in May 2026

Joel Kinnaman is headed to the City of Saints for his next drama series. The filming of the Prime Video thriller show ‘Bishop’ will take place in Montreal, Quebec, starting in May 2026. Little Marvin is the showrunner, with Tony Salzman serving as a writer. Kinnaman is the only revealed cast member.

The plot centers on Homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman). This talented and battle-scarred guy puts his skills to the test to track down an elusive serial killer who has targeted San Francisco’s elite. As the killer steadily earns a devoted following among the city’s powerless and less privileged, Bishop realizes how these murders are connected and that they lead to the city’s most powerful man, Lincoln Graves. Interestingly, Lincoln is also Bishop’s father.

Joel Kinnaman has portrayed a wide range of characters of late, the most notable ones being Frank Shaw in ‘The Silent Hour,’ Brian Godlock in ‘Silent Night,’ the Driver in ‘Sympathy for the Devil,’ and Colonel Rick Flag in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ His fans also know him as Takeshi Kovacs from Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon,’ Edward Baldwin from Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind,’ and Erik Heller from Prime Video’s ‘Hanna.’

Kinnaman’s upcoming projects include Stefan Ruzowitzky’s thriller movie ‘Ice Fall,’ about a Native American game warden who learns of a ton of cash at a crash site from a poacher; the TNT drama series ‘Debriefing the President,’ which centers on the first American to interrogate Saddam Hussein; and the Netflix crime drama series ‘Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole,’ based on Nesbo’s Harry Hole novels.

Montreal served as the base for shows like ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘The Recruit,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ and ‘Three Pines.’ Upcoming projects to be shot in the region are the CBS pilot ‘DMV,’ and ‘The Housewife,’ a thriller starring Naomi Watts and Tye Sheridan, and Claire Scanlon’s rom-com ‘The Love Hypothesis.’

Read More: Tulsa King Season 4 Starts Filming in Atlanta and Oklahoma this November