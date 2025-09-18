Tulsa King Season 4 Starts Filming in Atlanta and Oklahoma this November

Gangster Dwight Manfredi is not leaving Tulsa anytime soon, as the filming of ‘Tulsa King’ season 4 is about to begin. Principal photography for the fourth season of the Paramount+ series will take place in Atlanta and Oklahoma between November 3 this year and April 14, 2026. Terence Winter is returning as head writer after the exit of Season 3 showrunner Dave Erickson. Craig Zisk is back to direct. Season 3 will drop on September 21 this year.

In the finale episode of Season 2, Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is offered by Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi to return to the New York Mafia, but the former rejects the offer. Cal Thresher is forced out of the marijuana business by Manfredi as he spreads the wings of his business further. Then, when Chickie is shot and killed by Bill Bevilaqua, Manfredi gives him 50% of Thresher’s assets as a reward. Finally, Donnie Shore’s car dealership is bought by Mitch Keller, a step that partly legalizes Manfredi’s profits. All seems to be working fine until the finale ends with Manfredi being arrested by the FBI, who declare that he now works for them. Is it so that he can report to them about Bevilaqua? Or is there someone else the FBI is worrying about, someone more dangerous than Manfredi?

Here, it needs to be mentioned that Season 3 will have Samuel L. Jackson as gangster Russell Lee Washington Jr. as a guest star. After that, he will headline ‘NOLA King,’ a spin-off series centering on Russell. The guy met Dwight Manfredi in prison, and after his release, he heads to New Orleans to take control of his home city. Stallone will also star in ‘NOLA King,’ which has yet to begin production.

Only after we find out what happens in Season 3 can we conclude which characters will return for Season 4. However, we can expect the return of Stallone as Manfredi, Tyson as Jay Will, Bodhi as Martin Starr, Mitch as Garrett Hedlund, Goodie as Chris Caldovino, Armand as Max Casella, Margaret as Dana Delany, Vince as Vincent Piazza, Tina as Tatiana Zappardino, Joanne as Annabella Sciorra, Bill Bevilaqua as Frank Grillo, and Mark as Michael Beach. We do not yet know if Jackson will show up in ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4.

Read More: Monsters Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix