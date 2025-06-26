Monsters Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

True crime fans can rejoice as Netflix has renewed its popular crime anthology drama series ‘Monsters’ for Season 4. Principal photography for the show will take place in Los Angeles starting September 10 this year. Co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are back as head writers, with Max Winkler back as a director. The renewal news comes before the release of Season 3, which will be released in 2025. A specific date for the same is eagerly awaited.

The first season of ‘Monsters,’ titled ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ delves into the horrific murder cases of the eponymous serial killer/sex offender who was associated with necrophilia and cannibalism, played by Evan Peters. Season 2, titled ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ is “dedicated” to Joseph Lyle Menendez and Erik Galen Menendez, AKA the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents in their own home in 1989. Cooper Koch played Erik Menendez and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle Menendez. Season 3 will have Charlie Hunnam play Ed Gein, AKA ‘the Butcher of Plainfield.’ The guy became notorious during the 1950s for killing people and digging up graves to collect bones for keepsakes. Details regarding which serial killer (s) will be showcased in Season 4 and the season’s cast are yet to be revealed.

‘Monsters’ has many accolades to its name, including multiple Primetime Emmy nominations, multiple Golden Globe nominations, out of which it even won a few, and a BAFTA TV award. Season 3 has seemingly wrapped filming and is expected to be released toward the end of 2025.

Los Angeles served as the backdrop for all the previous seasons of ‘Monsters.’ Other shows shot that have utilized the city’s charm include Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio,’ Netflix’s ‘Griselda,’ and Hulu’s ‘Paradise.’ Some of the upcoming projects to be shot there include ‘Harmonia,’ starring Naomi Watts, ‘Lucky,’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy, and ‘Hammer Down,’ starring Idris Elba.

Read More: The Rookie North Starts Filming in Vancouver in July