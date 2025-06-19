The Rookie North Starts Filming in Vancouver in July

Hollywood North will soon be the base of operations for a “rookie” cop. The filming of ABC’s ‘The Rookie: North,’ the second spin-off series of the police procedural show ‘The Rookie,’ after ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ will begin on July 21 this year in Vancouver. No cast members have been revealed yet. Alexi Hawley is the head writer. The story is set in Washington and centers on a male cop walking into a new phase of life in his second act. The show carries forward the mid-life theme explored in the original Los Angeles-set series but offers a different approach and setting.

‘The Rookie’ follows John Nolan, a 40-something divorced man, who is recruited by the LAPD as a cop, thereby becoming the oldest rookie in the department. The series shows how he navigates his new profession, which has dangers at every turn. Not knowing what’s going to happen next certainly adds an edge to his otherwise sad life, but it also keeps his mind from wandering away and gives him a direction to strive toward. Along with his peers, he tackles different kinds of professional and personal situations, gaining experience and confidence.

‘The Rookie: Feds’ follows Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, who is assigned to aid the Los Angeles field office. She joins a newly formed special unit that is looking into the murder case of a federal engineer. She also has to deal with her father, who has opposing opinions about how law enforcement functions in the city.

‘The Rookie’ and ‘The Rookie: Feds’ are also created by Alexi Hawley. His other TV writing credits include Netflix’s ‘The Recruit,’ starring Noah Centineo, NBC’s ‘State of Affairs,’ starring Katherine Heigl, ABC’s ‘Castle,’ and CBS’s ‘Training Day.’

Vancouver is nicknamed Hollywood North due to its reputation as one of the largest international production hubs outside the US, and it is growing at an immense rate. From the urban and natural landscapes and neighborhoods to state-of-the-art filming studios offering top-tier services and equipment, Vancouver is a go-to spot for major projects worldwide. Some of the recent shows filmed in the region are FX’s ‘Shogun,’ HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ CBS’s ‘Watson,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent.’

