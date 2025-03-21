FX Pilot ‘Disinherited’ from ‘Breaking Bad’ Writer Peter Gould in the Works

A new show by ‘Breaking Bad’ writer and executive story editor Peter Gould is in the works! The Cinemaholic has learned that Gould, who played a key role in crafting the iconic series, is currently developing an FX pilot titled ‘Disinherited.’ He will serve as both writer and producer. Production is set to begin in New York and New Jersey in the summer of 2025.

‘Disinherited’ follows Sarah, a sharp-witted and street-smart young woman in her 20s who uses a wheelchair. With undeniable charisma and resilience, she navigates life’s complexities, confronting challenges head-on while forging her own path. Details about who will play Sarah and other cast members remain unknown. Additionally, no information about the crew apart from Gould has been revealed.

While further details are not available, the title suggests that the show could explore themes of inheritance, exclusion, and self-determination. It remains unclear whether Sarah has lost a financial inheritance or if the story takes a broader look at family dynamics and societal barriers. The series may also examine themes of independence, perception, and agency, exploring how Sarah defines her own path beyond external expectations. Gould’s past work has often engaged with themes of resilience and identity, making ‘Disinherited’ a potential character-driven exploration of survival, agency, and personal reinvention.

Apart from having writing credits for ‘Breaking Bad,’ Gould also created the spinoff of the aforementioned iconic show, ‘Better Call Saul.’ His writing credits extend to other shows as well, including additional material for an episode of the CNBC documentary series ‘American Greed.’ When it comes to movies, Gould wrote ‘Meeting Daddy,’ starring Lloyd Bridges and Alexandra Wentworth, as well as ‘Too Big to Fail,’ featuring James Woods and John Heard.

New York and New Jersey continue to attract major film productions, with recent projects like ‘Verity’ and ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere.’ ‘Verity‘ was filmed in New York City, while ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ was shot across multiple locations in New Jersey. These productions reinforce the region’s cinematic appeal and versatility for filmmakers.

